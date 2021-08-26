Biden to meet with governors willing to help Afghan refugees

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, is among those who say assisting Afghan refugees is paramount, even as he has criticized Biden's handling of the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan,.

“We made a commitment. We can't let them down,” Hogan said this week on “CBS This Morning.” “What kind of message does it send to our allies across the world if our word is no good.”

Separately Thursday, an explosion went off outside the airport in Kabul, the capital, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee Afghanistan. Officials offered no casualty count, but a witness said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded.

The explosion detonated as the U.S. works to get remaining Americans out of the country. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that as many as 1,500 Americans may be awaiting evacuation amid growing warnings of terrorist threats targeting the airport.

Asked during an interview with ABC News about reports the evacuation could end on Friday, Ross Wilson, the U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, declined to comment. He said “there are safe ways to get to” the airport for those Americans who still want to leave. He added that “there undoubtedly will be” some at-risk Afghans who will not get out before Biden's deadline.

The airlift continued Thursday despite warnings of vehicle-borne bomb threats near the airport. The White House said 13,400 people had been evacuated in the 24 hours that ended early Thursday morning Washington time. Those included 5,100 people aboard U.S. military planes and 8,300 on coalition and partner aircraft. That was a substantial drop from the 19,000 airlifted by all means the day before.

Several of the Americans working phones and trying to get out former Afghan colleagues, women's advocates, journalists and other vulnerable Afghans said they were still waiting for U.S. action.

“It’s 100% up to the Afghans to take these risks and try to fight their way out,” said Sunil Varghese, policy director with the International Refugee Assistance Project.

Blinken emphasized at a State Department briefing on Wednesday that " evacuating Americans is our top priority. "

He added: “We’re also committed to getting out as many Afghans at-risk as we can before the 31st," when Biden plans to pull out the last of thousands of American troops.

As more nations began shutting down own evacuation flights and pulling out before the U.S. withdrawal, there were new European warnings about the threats. British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told the BBC that there was ”very, very credible reporting of an imminent attack” at the airport, possibly within hours.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul, the capital, issued a security alert Wednesday warning American citizens away from three specific airport gates. Senior U.S. officials said the warning was related to ongoing and specific threats involving the Islamic State and potential vehicle bombs.

Blinken said the State Department estimates there were about 6,000 Americans wanting to leave Afghanistan when the airlift began Aug. 14, as the Taliban took the capital after a stunning military conquest. About 4,500 Americans have been evacuated so far, Blinken said, and among the rest "some are understandably very scared."

The 6,000 figure is the first firm estimate by the State Department of how many Americans were seeking to get out. U.S. officials early in the evacuation estimated as many as 15,000, including dual citizens, lived in Afghanistan. The figure does not include U.S. Green Card holders.

About 500 Americans have been contacted with instructions on when and how to get to the chaotic Kabul airport to catch evacuation flights.

In addition, 1,000 or perhaps fewer are being contacted to determine whether they still want to leave. Blinken said some of these may already have left the country, some may want to remain and some may not actually be American citizens.

Associated Press writers Darlene Superville and Lolita C. Baldor in Washington and James LaPorta in Boca Raton, Florida, contributed to this report.

Caption Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about Afghanistan during a media briefing at the State Department, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force loadmasters and pilots assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, load people being evacuated from Afghanistan onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Master Sgt. Donald R. Allen/U.S. Air Force via AP) Credit: MSgt. Donald R. Allen Credit: MSgt. Donald R. Allen

Caption U.S. Army Major Gen. William Taylor, Joint Staff Operations, left, accompanied by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, right, takes the podium to speak during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, board a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/U.S. Marine Corps via AP) Credit: Sgt. Isaiah Campbell Credit: Sgt. Isaiah Campbell