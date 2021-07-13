US deficit for current budget year climbs to $2.24 trillion

Spending in the October-June period totaled $5.29 trillion, up 5.8% from the same period last year.

For the month of June, the deficit totaled $174.2 billion, 79.8% lower than the June 2020 deficit of $864.1 billion, which was record high for any month.

The huge June 2020 deficit included $511 billion spent by the Small Business Administration, primarily for its Paycheck Protection Program of forgivable loans made to small businesses. By contrast, that spending category totaled just $31 billion in June of this year.

After the slight drop in the deficit this fiscal year, the CBO is projecting a further improvement to a $1.15 trillion shortfall next year.

However, those forecasts do not take into account the multitrillion-dollar infrastructure spending measures President Joe Biden is pushing to get Congress to approve. In his own budget, Biden is projecting the deficit will hit $3.7 trillion this year and will never dip below $1 trillion over the next decade.