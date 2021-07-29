US defense secretary broadens cooperation with Vietnam

Austin’s visit comes as Vietnam is in the grip of a coronavirus surge, with Hanoi and half of the country in lockdown.

The U.S has donated 5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, part of the 80 million doses that Biden pledged to lower-income nations around the world.

Austin arrived from Singapore, where he gave a speech on Tuesday saying he was committed to a constructive, stable relationship with China, including stronger crisis communications with the People’s Liberation Army.

He repeated that Beijing’s claim to the South China Sea “has no basis in international law” and “treads on the sovereignty of states in the region.” He said the U.S. supports the region’s coastal states in upholding their rights under international law, and is committed to its defense treaty obligations with Japan and the Philippines.

Caption U.S Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, third from right, and Vietnamese Defense Minister Phan Van Giang, third from left, hold a meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Austin is seeking to bolster ties with Vietnam, one of the Southeast Asian nations embroiled in a territorial rift with China, during a two-day visit. (Nguyen Trong Duc/VNA via AP) Credit: Nguyen Trong Duc Credit: Nguyen Trong Duc