US defense chief slams China's drive for hypersonic weapons

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook salute during a welcoming ceremony at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool)
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook salute during a welcoming ceremony at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool)

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
The U.S. defense chief says that China’s pursuit of hypersonic weapons “increases tensions in the region” and has vowed the U.S. will maintain its capability to deter potential threats posed by China

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday that China’s pursuit of hypersonic weapons “increases tensions in the region” and vowed the U.S. would maintain its capability to deter potential threats posed by China.

Austin made the remarks in Seoul following annual security talks with his South Korean counterpart that focused on challenges from China and North Korea and other issues facing the allies.

“We have concerns about the military capabilities that the PRC continues to pursue. Again, the pursuit of those capabilities increases tensions in the region,” Austin said referring to China's latest hypersonic weapons test in July and using the abbreviation for the People's Republic of China, the country's official name.

“It just underscores why we consider the PRC to be our pacing challenge,” Austin said. “We’ll continue to maintain the capabilities to defend and deter against a range of potential threats from the PRC to ourselves and to our allies.”

China’s growing military muscle and its drive to end American predominance in Asia has triggered unease in Washington. China’s efforts to accelerate its military capabilities were highlighted by its July test of a hypersonic weapon capable of partially orbiting the Earth before reentering the atmosphere and gliding on a maneuverable path to its target.

Experts say the weapons system is clearly designed with a purpose of evading U.S. missile defenses, although China insisted it was testing a reusable space vehicle, not a missile.

On North Korea, Austin said he and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook discussed a wide range of topics including bilateral unity in the face of the threat from the North. The two agreed that North Korea’s advancement of its missile and other weapons programs “is increasingly destabilizing for regional security,” Austin said.

The U.S. and South Korea remain committed to a diplomatic approach to North Korea, he added.

Suh said the allies share an understanding that “diplomacy and dialogue based on previous commitments between South and North Korea and between North Korea and the United States is essential for achieving permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.”

Despite severe pandemic-related economic hardships, North Korea has continuously rebuffed U.S. offers to resume talks, saying Washington must first abandon its hostility toward the North. The Biden administration maintains that international sanctions on North Korea will stay in place unless the country takes concrete steps toward denuclearization.

Earlier this week, the Pentagon released the results of a global posture review that directs additional cooperation with allies and partners to deter “potential Chinese military aggression and threats from North Korea.” The review also informed Austin’s approval of the permanent stationing of a previously rotational attack helicopter squadron and artillery division headquarters in South Korea.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, center left, and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook attend a welcoming ceremony at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool)

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, center left, and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook attend a welcoming ceremony at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool)
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, center left, and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook attend a welcoming ceremony at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool)

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, standing right on a car, and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook inspect a guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool)

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, standing right on a car, and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook inspect a guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool)
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, standing right on a car, and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook inspect a guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool)

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, center right, and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook, center left, inspect a guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool)

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, center right, and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook, center left, inspect a guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool)
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, center right, and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook, center left, inspect a guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool)

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, bumps elbows with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook prior the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting a​t the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, bumps elbows with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook prior the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting a​t the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, bumps elbows with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook prior the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting a​t the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, meets South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook, in the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting a​t the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, meets South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook, in the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting a​t the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, meets South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook, in the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting a​t the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, arrives to meet with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook, in the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting a​t the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, arrives to meet with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook, in the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting a​t the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, arrives to meet with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook, in the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting a​t the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook, right, hold the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting a​t the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook, right, hold the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting a​t the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook, right, hold the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting a​t the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP)

Protesters shout slogans during a rally outside of the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The South Korean and U.S. defense chiefs met Thursday for their annual talks, as Washington pushes to reinforce alliances with its partners to curb mounting challenges from China and increasing North Korean nuclear threats. The letters read "Dismantle the Combined Forces Command." and "Return the Operational Control immediately." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Protesters shout slogans during a rally outside of the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The South Korean and U.S. defense chiefs met Thursday for their annual talks, as Washington pushes to reinforce alliances with its partners to curb mounting challenges from China and increasing North Korean nuclear threats. The letters read "Dismantle the Combined Forces Command." and "Return the Operational Control immediately." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Protesters shout slogans during a rally outside of the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The South Korean and U.S. defense chiefs met Thursday for their annual talks, as Washington pushes to reinforce alliances with its partners to curb mounting challenges from China and increasing North Korean nuclear threats. The letters read "Dismantle the Combined Forces Command." and "Return the Operational Control immediately." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Protesters shout slogans during a rally outside of the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The South Korean and U.S. defense chiefs met Thursday for their annual talks, as Washington pushes to reinforce alliances with its partners to curb mounting challenges from China and increasing North Korean nuclear threats. The letters read "Dismantle the Combined Forces Command." and "Return the Operational Control immediately." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Protesters shout slogans during a rally outside of the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The South Korean and U.S. defense chiefs met Thursday for their annual talks, as Washington pushes to reinforce alliances with its partners to curb mounting challenges from China and increasing North Korean nuclear threats. The letters read "Dismantle the Combined Forces Command." and "Return the Operational Control immediately." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Protesters shout slogans during a rally outside of the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The South Korean and U.S. defense chiefs met Thursday for their annual talks, as Washington pushes to reinforce alliances with its partners to curb mounting challenges from China and increasing North Korean nuclear threats. The letters read "Dismantle the Combined Forces Command." and "Return the Operational Control immediately." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Protesters shout slogans during a rally outside of the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The South Korean and U.S. defense chiefs met Thursday for their annual talks, as Washington pushes to reinforce alliances with its partners to curb mounting challenges from China and increasing North Korean nuclear threats. The letters read "Dismantle the Combined Forces Command." and "Return the Operational Control immediately." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Protesters shout slogans during a rally outside of the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The South Korean and U.S. defense chiefs met Thursday for their annual talks, as Washington pushes to reinforce alliances with its partners to curb mounting challenges from China and increasing North Korean nuclear threats. The letters read "Dismantle the Combined Forces Command." and "Return the Operational Control immediately." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Protesters shout slogans during a rally outside of the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The South Korean and U.S. defense chiefs met Thursday for their annual talks, as Washington pushes to reinforce alliances with its partners to curb mounting challenges from China and increasing North Korean nuclear threats. The letters read "Dismantle the Combined Forces Command." and "Return the Operational Control immediately." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A protester holds a banner during a press conference outside of the Defense Ministry where place for the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The South Korean and U.S. defense chiefs met Thursday for their annual talks, as Washington pushes to reinforce alliances with its partners to curb mounting challenges from China and increasing North Korean nuclear threats. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A protester holds a banner during a press conference outside of the Defense Ministry where place for the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The South Korean and U.S. defense chiefs met Thursday for their annual talks, as Washington pushes to reinforce alliances with its partners to curb mounting challenges from China and increasing North Korean nuclear threats. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A protester holds a banner during a press conference outside of the Defense Ministry where place for the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The South Korean and U.S. defense chiefs met Thursday for their annual talks, as Washington pushes to reinforce alliances with its partners to curb mounting challenges from China and increasing North Korean nuclear threats. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

This photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Dec. 1, 2021. North Korea’s state media on Thursday, Dec. 2, cited leader Kim saying the North’s economy has been stably managed with successes in its agriculture and construction sectors, a claim that cannot be independently confirmed. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

This photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Dec. 1, 2021. North Korea’s state media on Thursday, Dec. 2, cited leader Kim saying the North’s economy has been stably managed with successes in its agriculture and construction sectors, a claim that cannot be independently confirmed. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
This photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Dec. 1, 2021. North Korea’s state media on Thursday, Dec. 2, cited leader Kim saying the North’s economy has been stably managed with successes in its agriculture and construction sectors, a claim that cannot be independently confirmed. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, bumps fists with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook after a news conference following the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting a​t the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The U.S. defense chief says that China’s pursuit of hypersonic weapons “increases tensions in the region.” Defense Secretary Austin made the remarks in Seoul on Thursday following annual security talks with his South Korean counterpart. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, bumps fists with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook after a news conference following the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting a​t the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The U.S. defense chief says that China’s pursuit of hypersonic weapons “increases tensions in the region.” Defense Secretary Austin made the remarks in Seoul on Thursday following annual security talks with his South Korean counterpart. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, bumps fists with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook after a news conference following the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting a​t the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The U.S. defense chief says that China’s pursuit of hypersonic weapons “increases tensions in the region.” Defense Secretary Austin made the remarks in Seoul on Thursday following annual security talks with his South Korean counterpart. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook attend a news conference following the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting a​t the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook attend a news conference following the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting a​t the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook attend a news conference following the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting a​t the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin listens to a reporters' question during a news conference with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook following the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting a​t the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The U.S. defense chief says that China’s pursuit of hypersonic weapons “increases tensions in the region.” (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin listens to a reporters' question during a news conference with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook following the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting a​t the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The U.S. defense chief says that China’s pursuit of hypersonic weapons “increases tensions in the region.” (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin listens to a reporters' question during a news conference with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook following the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting a​t the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The U.S. defense chief says that China’s pursuit of hypersonic weapons “increases tensions in the region.” (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook attend a news conference following the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting a​t the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The U.S. defense chief says that China’s pursuit of hypersonic weapons “increases tensions in the region.” Defense Secretary Austin made the remarks in Seoul on Thursday following annual security talks with his South Korean counterpart. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook attend a news conference following the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting a​t the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The U.S. defense chief says that China’s pursuit of hypersonic weapons “increases tensions in the region.” Defense Secretary Austin made the remarks in Seoul on Thursday following annual security talks with his South Korean counterpart. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook attend a news conference following the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting a​t the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The U.S. defense chief says that China’s pursuit of hypersonic weapons “increases tensions in the region.” Defense Secretary Austin made the remarks in Seoul on Thursday following annual security talks with his South Korean counterpart. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP)

