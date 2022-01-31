US defender George Bello joins Bundesliga club Bielefeld

“Each player has a different path in their development, but George is a shining example of one of those pathways that our club can offer,” Atlanta technical director Carlos Bocanegra said.

Bello, who joined Atlanta’s academy in 2016, made his MLS debut in 2018, and soon after scored his first goal against New England Revolution. He made his breakthrough in 2020 with 20 games, all but one as a starter, then followed with 29 games in 2021.

Bello represented the United States at youth level before making his senior debut a year ago in a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago. He has since made another five appearances, including a start in the 2021 Gold Cup final win over Mexico.

