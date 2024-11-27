Breaking: An emotional T.D. Jakes thanks all those who prayed for him
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

US defender Carter-Vickers scores own goal with no-look pass for Celtic in Champions League

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers raised his hands to his head in despair before his own goal crossed the line to give Club Brugge in a 1-1 draw the lead in the Champions League
Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers reacts after scoring an own goal for Club Brugge's during the UEFA Champions League opening phase soccer stage match at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday Nov. 27, 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers reacts after scoring an own goal for Club Brugge's during the UEFA Champions League opening phase soccer stage match at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday Nov. 27, 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
1 hour ago

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers raised his hands to his head in despair before his own goal crossed the line to give Club Brugge the lead in a Champions League match that ended in a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

The United States international played a no-look pass back from 10 yards (meters) toward his own net where he thought goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel would be.

Schmeichel was not there, and the ball rolled slowly into the corner of the goal as the veteran Denmark goalkeeper raced helplessly across his line. He narrowly avoiding crashing into the goal post.

The unforced error by Carter-Vickers gifted Club Brugge a 26th-minute lead at Celtic Park.

Celtic has impressed in the Champions League this season and earned another point on Japan international Daizen Maeda's goal in the 60th.

The Scottish champion is 20th in the 36-team standings with eight points, which UEFA projected before the season as likely enough to advance to the knockout stage. Celtic is away to Dinamo Zagreb on Dec. 10, with games in January against last-place Young Boys and Aston Villa.

The top eight teams in January go directly to the round of 16 in March, and teams placed from ninth to 24th enter a playoffs round in February. Those two-leg playoffs will decide the other eight round of 16 teams.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers, left, and Club Brugge's Ferran Jutgla in action during the UEFA Champions League opening phase soccer stage match at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday Nov. 27, 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Celtic's Daizen Maeda scores past Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet during the UEFA Champions League opening phase soccer stage match at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday Nov. 27, 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Celtic's Auston Trusty and Club Brugge's Romeo Vermant, left, in action during the UEFA Champions League opening phase soccer stage match at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday Nov. 27, 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers, left, after scoring an own goal for Club Brugge during the UEFA Champions League opening phase soccer stage match at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday Nov. 27, 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Liverpool shines in Champions League, dumping Real Madrid down the table. Dortmund rises...57m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Atlanta United missing several starters in preparation for Orlando
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ramiro Enrique, Pedro Gallese lead Orlando City past Atlanta United 1-0 for trip to...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

10 Georgia high school football teams seeking first trip to quarterfinals
The Latest
The Australian Senate debates the world's first social media ban for children under 162m ago
US sanctions more allies of Maduro over alleged post-election crackdown in Venezuela11m ago
Canada is already examining tariffs on certain US items following Trump's tariff threat30m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

DeKalb officers shot at condo complex expected to make full recovery
Contracting for Atlanta airport shops prompts harsh response
Can Georgia Tech fans root for Georgia? Meet a couple that learned to