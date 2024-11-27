US defender Carter-Vickers scores own goal with no-look pass for Celtic in Champions League

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers raised his hands to his head in despair before his own goal crossed the line to give Club Brugge the lead in a Champions League match that ended in a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

The United States international played a no-look pass back from 10 yards (meters) toward his own net where he thought goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel would be.

Schmeichel was not there, and the ball rolled slowly into the corner of the goal as the veteran Denmark goalkeeper raced helplessly across his line. He narrowly avoiding crashing into the goal post.