US credit card balances fall, though overall borrowing rises

The Federal Reserve said Monday that consumer borrowing rose 2.1% in October to $4.16 trillion, pushed higher by a 4.8% jump in a category mostly made up of student and auto loans. Credit card borrowing fell 6.7%.

The figures suggest that consumers haven't fully recovered from the pandemic recession. Overall borrowing is still 1% below its pre-pandemic level. Outstanding balances on credit cards are still down nearly 11% compared with their level in February, before the pandemic intensified.