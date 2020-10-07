US court denies bid to force expanded Indiana mail-in voting

The record number of Indiana residents voting by mail this fall were warned to return their ballots in time to meet a noon Election Day deadline as a judge in a separate lawsuit put an extension she had ordered on hold.

The Chicago-based appeals court on Tuesday upheld a judge's ruling in August that state officials had discretion in how to allow mail voting and that voters not wanting to cast ballots on Election Day had the option of going to early voting sites for nearly a month before then.