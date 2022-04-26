ajc logo
X

US consumers still confident in April, but slightly less so

FILE - A customer wears a mask as she waits to get a receipt at a register in Target store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Sunday, May 23, 2021. Retail sales rose modestly in March 2022, but higher prices for food, gasoline and other basics took a big share of their wallet. Retail sales increased 0.5% after registering a revised 0.8% jump from January to February. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

caption arrowCaption
FILE - A customer wears a mask as she waits to get a receipt at a register in Target store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Sunday, May 23, 2021. Retail sales rose modestly in March 2022, but higher prices for food, gasoline and other basics took a big share of their wallet. Retail sales increased 0.5% after registering a revised 0.8% jump from January to February. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

National & World News
By MATT OTT, Associated Press
18 minutes ago
U.S. consumer confidence dampened slightly in April but remains high and inflation concerns continue to weigh on their short-term outlook

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence dampened slightly in April but remains high as inflation concerns continue to weigh on their short-term outlook.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and their outlook for the future — edged down to 107.3 in April, from 107.6 in March.

The business research group’s present situation index, which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor conditions, also dipped modestly this month to 152.6 from 153.8 in March.

The expectations index, based on consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, ticked up to 77.2 in April from 76.7 in March. It stood at 80.8 in February and remains a weak spot in the survey. Concerns about inflation retreated from an all-time high in March, the board said, but remain elevated.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Spain: 1 dead, 24 missing after migrant boat capsizes
4m ago
Trial of 3 ex-officers in Floyd death won't be livestreamed
5m ago
Winner of Slovenia vote hopes to form government by mid-June
6m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top