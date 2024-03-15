Nation & World News

US consumer sentiment ticks down slightly, but most expect inflation to ease further

Consumers became slightly less optimistic about the economy this month, though they continue to expect inflation to cool further, a potential sign that price increases will keep slowing
Travelers walk through Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. On Friday, March 15, 2024, the University of Michigan releases its preliminary reading of consumer sentiment for March. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Travelers walk through Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. On Friday, March 15, 2024, the University of Michigan releases its preliminary reading of consumer sentiment for March. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumers became slightly less optimistic about the economy this month, though they continue to expect inflation to cool further, a potential sign that price increases will keep slowing.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index, released Friday in a preliminary version, slipped to 76.5 in March, barely below February's figure of 76.9. Americans' outlook has essentially remained fixed since January, when it leapt higher. Sentiment is about halfway between its all-time low, reached in June 2022 when inflation peaked, and its pre-pandemic averages.

Americans' outlook on the economy will likely have a significant effect on the presidential race, which will likely focus heavily on perceptions of President Joe Biden’s economic record.

Friday's consumer sentiment figure follows inflation reports this week that showed that for a second straight month, prices rose at a pace faster than is consistent with the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

Lawnmowers are displayed outside a Home Depot store in Uniontown, Pa. on Saturday, Mar. 2, 2024. On Friday, March 15, 2024, the University of Michigan releases its preliminary reading of consumer sentiment for March.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Customers wait for gelato orders at a shop in New York on Sunday, February 18, 2024. On Friday, March 15, 2024, the University of Michigan releases its preliminary reading of consumer sentiment for March. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

ATLANTA FALCONS
What is legal tampering, and why is it such a big deal?29m ago

Credit: Elissa Eubanks

Atlanta water treatment leak sends E. coli surging in Chattahoochee River
5h ago

Parking expansion to offer more options near Hartsfield-Jackson airport
5h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Is Georgia a top Biden target? Some Democrats fret it won’t be
5h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Is Georgia a top Biden target? Some Democrats fret it won’t be
5h ago

Credit: AP

A.M. ATL: The school voucher fight, explained
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Fulton County DA Fani Willis must step aside or remove special prosecutor in Trump case...
10m ago
Migrant boat sinks off Turkey's coast, killing at least 21 people
15m ago
Britain's Vodafone confirms sale of Italian arm to Swisscom for $8.7 billion
16m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
18h ago
Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief
Clark Atlanta Museum art featured in Met Museum’s ‘Harlem Renaissance’ show