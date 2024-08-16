US consumer sentiment rises slightly on Democratic optimism over Harris' presidential prospects

The Michigan index has rebounded after bottoming out at 50 in June 2022 when inflation hit a four-decade high. But it remains well below healthy levels. Before COVID-19 hit the economy in early 2020 — causing a recession followed by an unexpectedly strong recovery that unleashed inflation — the Michigan index regularly registered in the 90s and occasionally crossed 100.

"Consumers are still pretty glum overall by historical standards, but sentiment is on an improving trend,'' said Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics.

Economists watch measures of Americans' spirits to gauge whether they're in the mood to shop, important because their spending accounts for about 70% of U.S. economic activity.

Since inflation struck more than three years ago, Americans have been feeling grumpy. As the November presidential election approaches, many blamed President Biden for higher prices.

Despite their sour mood, American consumers have kept spending anyway. Largely because of that, the economy grew at a healthy 2.8% annual pace from April through June. Their spending has continued into the current quarter: The Commerce Department reported Thursday that retail sales climbed 1% from June to July, biggest jump since January 2023 on strong sales at electronics shops, supermarkets and auto dealerships.

The Federal Reserve responded to inflation's resurgence by raising its benchmark interest rate 11 times in 2022 and 2023, lifting it to a 23-year high. Inflation has cooled markedly since peaking at 9.1% in June 2022. By last month, it was down to 2.9%, edging closer to the Fed's 2% target.

The central bank is now widely expected to begin cutting rates at its next meeting in September.