Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

US consumer confidence dips slightly but remains high

National & World News
By MATT OTT, Associated Press
16 minutes ago
U.S. consumer confidence declined modestly this month but remains high, even as prices for just about everything continue to rise

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence declined modestly this month but remains high, even as prices for just about everything continue to rise.

The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and the their outlook for the future — ticked down to 110.5 in February from 111.1 in January.

The Conference Board’s present situation index, which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor conditions, rose slightly this month to 145.1 from 144.5 in January.

The expectations index, based on consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, slipped to 87.5 in February from 88.8 in January.

Consumer confidence remains high in the U.S. despite surging prices for virtually everything. Earlier this month, the Labor Department reported that for the 12 months ending in January, inflation hit 7.5% — the fastest year-over-year pace since 1982.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Myanmar opposition protests mark general strike anniversary
13m ago
High court takes case involving refusal to serve gay couples
13m ago
Verdict reached in hate crimes trial over Arbery killing
20m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top