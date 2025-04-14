US Coast Guard says 1 dead, 4 rescued and 5 missing from capsized boat off Florida's Atlantic Coast

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard crews were still searching on Monday for five people missing after a boat capsized off Florida's Atlantic Coast.
The Coast Guard said in a social media post that one person was found dead and crews rescued four others on Sunday about 29 miles (25 nautical miles) off St. Lucie Inlet, which is 46 miles (74 kilometers) north of West Palm Beach.
One of those rescued said the vessel capsized on Friday, the Coast Guard said.
Another boater contacted the Coast Guard on Sunday.
Martin County Fire Rescue officials told news outlets on Sunday that three of the four rescued from the water had injuries that were not life-threatening.
No additional information was immediately available.
The Latest
Featured
Credit: AP
Lacking clarity, student loan borrowers face dangerous consequences
Getting roughly 43 million student loan borrowers—including about 1.7 million in Georgia—back into repayment after the yearslong pause was always going to be a daunting task.
Opinion: Ten years later, we’re living the dangers Captain Herb Emory warned about
Captain Herb Emory's legacy — his traffic reporting methodology, his heart for others, his passion for road safety — continues.
Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty
While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.