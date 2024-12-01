US Coast Guard is searching for 5 people after a fishing boat reportedly capsized in seas off Alaska

The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday it's searching for five people after a fishing boat reportedly capsized in rough weather and seas near Alaska's capital of Juneau.

The crew of the approximately 50-foot (15-meter) boat, the Wind Walker, sent a mayday call that the vessel was overturning around 12:10 a.m., but the Coast Guard's attempts to get more information from the crew went unanswered, according to a Coast Guard press release. The Wind Walker capsized on waters off Point Couverden, southwest of Juneau.

The crew of a ferry named the AMHS Hubbard overheard the broadcast and went to the scene first, with the Coast Guard launching an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and a response boat, according to the press release. Seven cold-water immersion suits and two strobe lights were found in the water in the search area.