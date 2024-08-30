US clears updated COVID shots from Novavax, adding a 3rd fall vaccine option

U.S. regulators have cleared a third updated COVID-19 vaccine for this fall, shots made by Novavax Inc.

Already, Pfizer and Moderna are shipping shots modified to better match more recent strains of the ever-evolving coronavirus. Those doses can be used in adults and children as young as 6 months.

Friday, the Food and Drug Administration gave the OK to the updated Novavax formula, too — and those shots are open to anyone 12 and older.