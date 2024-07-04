US citizen Robert Woodland convicted of drug-related charges by a Moscow court

MOSCOW (AP) — Robert Woodland, a Russia-born U.S. citizen, was convicted of drug-related charges by a Moscow court and sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison on Thursday.

He was found guilty of attempted trafficking of large amounts of illegal drugs as part of an organized group.

Russian media reported that his name matches a U.S. citizen interviewed in 2020 who said he was born in the Perm region in 1991 and adopted by an American couple at age 2.