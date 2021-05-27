US, Chinese trade war envoys talk; no sign of negotiations

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed her “ongoing review” of the trade relationship, her office said in a statement. The Chinese Commerce Ministry said Vice Premier Liu. He raised “issues of common concern” but gave no details.

Biden has yet to say what approach he will take to the conflict launched by former President Donald Trump, who raised tariffs on Chinese imports over complaints about Beijing’s industrial policy and trade surplus. China retaliated by suspending purchases of U.S. soybeans and raising tariffs on other goods.