US charges Iran Revolutionary Guard official in alleged plot to kill a human rights activist in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — An official with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has been charged in a plot to kill an Iranian American author on U.S. soil, according to a rewritten indictment filed on Tuesday.

Ruhollah Bazghandi and three other men were charged in the updated indictment against those accused of trying to kill Masih Alinejad. Bazghandi is not in custody.

The Iranian opposition activist and journalist has been living in exile in New York City. Her identity is not in court papers, but she confirmed to The Associated Press that she was the intended target.