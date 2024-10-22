Nation & World News

US charges Iran Revolutionary Guard official in alleged plot to kill a human rights activist in NYC

An official with Iran's Revolutionary Guard has been charged in a plot to kill an Iranian American author on U.S. soil
FILE - Iranian dissident Masih Alinejad answers questions during an interview with The Associated Press, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Iranian dissident Masih Alinejad answers questions during an interview with The Associated Press, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Updated 37 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — An official with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has been charged in a plot to kill an Iranian American author on U.S. soil, according to a rewritten indictment filed on Tuesday.

Ruhollah Bazghandi and three other men were charged in the updated indictment against those accused of trying to kill Masih Alinejad. Bazghandi is not in custody.

The Iranian opposition activist and journalist has been living in exile in New York City. Her identity is not in court papers, but she confirmed to The Associated Press that she was the intended target.

Alinejad fled Iran following the country’s disputed 2009 presidential election.

Bazghandi is described in court papers as a brigadier general who previously served as chief of the Revolutionary Guard's counterintelligence department.

In October, 2017, the Office of Foreign Assets Control, a wing of the U.S. Department of Treasury, designated the Revolutionary Guard as a global terrorist group, saying it has played a key role in supporting Iran's involvement in international terrorism. In April 2023, the office said Bazghandi was involved in assassination plots against journalists, Israeli citizens and others deemed enemies of Iran, along with his participation in the detention of foreign prisoners held in Iran and involvement in operations in Syria by the Revolutionary Guard's counterintelligence department, the indictment noted.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What is the Hezbollah-linked financial institution Israel is targeting in Lebanon?
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

After Sinwar's death, hostage families see a 'window of opportunity' to bring their loved...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel and Hamas signal resistance to ending Gaza war after Sinwar's death
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Sinwar's killing opens up opportunity and much uncertainty for the war in Gaza
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Pulisic scores direct from corner kick in AC Milan's Champions League match10m ago
Police say 11 are killed when a gasoline truck explodes near Uganda's capital16m ago
France defends restrictions on Israeli firms supplying Middle East wars and says it's not...21m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Robb D. Cohen / robbsphotos.com

Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith’s funeral details for Nov. 3 and 4
Incumbent lawmaker finds race against familiar opponent harder in redrawn Georgia...
Victims identified in Sapelo Island dock gangway collapse