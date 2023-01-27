US charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American author in NYC

He said “individuals in Iran” had tasked the defendants with carrying out the plot to kill the activist. Federal officials also learned that photos were taken of the activist's home.

“The victim publicized the Iranian government’s human rights abuses, discriminatory treatment of women, suppression of democratic participation and expression and use of arbitrary imprisonment, torture and execution,” Garland said. “This activity posed such a threat to the government of Iran that the chief judge of Iran’s Revolutionary courts warned that anyone who sent videos to the victim criticizing the regime would be sentenced to prison.”

In 2021, an Iranian intelligence official and three others were charged with plotting to kidnap the victim, he said.

All three defendants are natives of Azerbaijan, which shares a border and cultural ties with Iran.