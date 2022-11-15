US Catholic bishops elect Timothy Broglio as new president

The candidates were nominated by their fellow bishops, who bypassed several of their colleagues who have been elevated to cardinal by Pope Francis.

While Broglio was not considered as hardline a conservative as a few other candidates, his election was not welcomed by some left-of-center Catholics who empathize with Pope Francis in his occasional conflicts with the U.S. bishops.

“I’m disappointed Catholic bishops chose a new president who has a history of being a culture warrior," said John Gehring, Catholic program director at a Washington-based clergy network called Faith in Public Life. “Even as Pope Francis offers a better path forward for the church, too many American bishops double down on old strategies that have failed to engage and energize the faithful."

The bishops’ annual fall meeting will conclude its public sessions on Wednesday. It is the bishops' first gathering since the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the Roe v. Wade decision which had found a constitutional right to abortion and returned the question of legal abortion to the states.

Lori, chairman of the bishops Committee on Pro-life Activities, acknowledged that many Catholics favor legalized access to abortion.

“The demise of Roe is a great victory, but it will be a Pyrrhic victory if we fail to win in the minds and hearts, first and foremost of our fellow Catholics,” said Lori, who was elected vice president of the bishops’ conference.

“We cannot credibly speak in a polarized society as long as our own house is divided,” he said. “At the same time, we cannot wait until perfect unanimity has been attained before we bear witness to the ambient culture about human life and dignity.”

AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of voters in the 2022 midterm elections, found that Catholic voters in Michigan split about evenly on a referendum enshrining abortion rights into the state constitution, while 60% of Catholic voters in Kentucky voted against an anti-abortion constitutional amendment.

Broglio — a staunch opponent of abortion — has extensive experience outside U.S. borders, having studied in Rome and serving in the Vatican's diplomatic corps. And his current archdiocese is based in Washington, D.C, which also is home to the USCCB's head office.

Broglio attracted national attention last year when he asserted that servicemembers should be able to get religious exemptions sparing them from the Pentagon’s mandate that all troops receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Notwithstanding the moral permissibility of these vaccines, the Church treasures her teaching on the sanctity of conscience,” said Broglio. “Accordingly, no one should be forced to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if it would violate the sanctity of his or her conscience.”

Broglio grew up in the Cleveland area, attending Catholic schools there before attending Boston College and then earning a doctorate in canon law from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome.

He was ordained to the priesthood, for the diocese of Cleveland, in May 1977 at a chapel in Rome.

In addition to serving as an associate parish pastor and as a college lecturer, Broglio engaged extensively in the Vatican's diplomatic service. He served as secretary of the apostolic nunciatures in Ivory Coast and Paraguay, and from 1990 to 2001 served as Chief of Cabinet to Angelo Cardinal Sodano, secretary of state to Saint Pope John Paul II and desk officer for Central America.

Broglio was ordained as an archbishop by St. John Paul II in March 2001. In 2007, he was named the fourth archbishop of the Military Services USA.

As a member of the USCCB, Broglio currently serves as secretary of the conference. In the past he has served as chairman of the Committee on International Justice and Peace and chairman of the Canonical Affairs and Church Governance Committee.

