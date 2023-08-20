US captain Tyler Adams returns to Premier League after completing move from Leeds to Bournemouth

United States captain Tyler Adams is returning to the Premier League after completing a move from Leeds to Bournemouth

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
12 hours ago
X

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — United States captain Tyler Adams is returning to the Premier League after completing a move from Leeds to Bournemouth.

Adams signed a five-year-deal with Bournemouth, the club said Saturday, after a one-year stint at Leeds that ended with him having hamstring surgery in March and the team being relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season.

The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported the deal was worth up to 24 million pounds ($30.5 million).

The 24-year-old midfielder had been linked with a move to Chelsea earlier in the transfer window, but the London club opted to spend big on bringing in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia instead.

Adams is Bournemouth's eighth signing in this transfer window under new manager Andoni Iraola.

“We’re thrilled to have brought Tyler to the club and he is a player we’ve admired for a long time," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said in a statement. “It’s been widely documented how much his talents have been recognized in this transfer window by other clubs, so to have him sign for AFC Bournemouth shows the ambition we have as a club.

“Tyler is an exciting player who possesses plenty of experience for someone that is just 24 years of age and we’re looking forward to working with him as he’s a player we know will be a great addition to our squad.”

Bournemouth started the season with a 1-1 draw against West Ham and lost 3-1 to Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Adams’ departure completes an American exodus from Leeds: Jesse Marsch was fired as the manager in February, Brenden Aaronson left on loan to Union Berlin, and Weston McKennie returned to Juventus.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Part of King family history marked at Stockbridge Walmart ceremony4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

PHOTOS: Braves look to complete the sweep of Giants
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump Indictment: What’s next in Fulton County?
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Pedestrian dead after being hit by 2 vehicles on I-75 in Fulton County
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Pedestrian dead after being hit by 2 vehicles on I-75 in Fulton County
7h ago

Bystander shot after gunfire erupts at SE Atlanta gas station
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ecuadorians vote for president without violence, but overseas voting system sees...
8m ago
Nick Dunlap matches Tiger feat with U.S. Amateur title to cap big summer
30m ago
Sweltering temperatures bring misery to large portion of central US, setting heat records
31m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Watch: Eddie Rosario blasts two-run homer to help Braves stun Giants
19h ago
He made his first real sale. Then he called his mom
Former first lady’s impact still felt at Atlanta’s Rosalynn Apartments
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top