U.S. captain Tyler Adams has back surgery and will miss start of season with Bournemouth

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams will miss the start of the Premier League season while he recovers from back surgery
Tyler Adams of the United States jumps over Bolivia's Fernando Saucedo during a Copa America Group C soccer match in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
19 minutes ago

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — United States captain Tyler Adams will miss the start of the Premier League season while he recovers from back surgery, Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said.

Adams missed most of last season because of a hamstring problem, and after a brief return he ended his debut Bournemouth campaign with back spasms.

The 25-year-old Adams played a full game for the U.S. in its 1-0 loss to Uruguay at the Copa America on July 1. Iraola told the BBC that the defensive midfielder had surgery two days later.

“He is out for some time,” Iraola said. “It is difficult to say how long but he won’t be fit for the start of the season. But September? October? I don’t know.”

Iraola was asked why Bournemouth didn't stop Adams from going on international duty.

“It was not our choice. It is a decision for the nations, who are allowed to select players, and he wanted to play thinking the injury would get better but he felt it was getting worse,” the BBC quoted him saying.

Adams joined Bournemouth last summer on a transfer from Leeds.

Bournemouth will play an exhibition match against Wrexham on Saturday in Santa Barbara. The Cherries begin their Premier League season on Aug. 17 at Nottingham Forest.

