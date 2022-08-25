ajc logo
US, Canada open women's hockey worlds with wins

Goalkeeper Miyuu Masuhara and Kanami Seki of Japan in action with Hannah Brandt of USA during the IIHF World Championship Women's ice hockey match between Japan and USA in Herning, Denmark, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

National & World News
1 hour ago
The United States has routed Japan 10-0 in the opening game of the women’s hockey world championship

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — The United States routed Japan 10-0 in the opening game of the women's hockey world championship on Thursday and defending champion Canada started the tournament with a 4-1 victory over Finland.

The Americans had nine different scorers against Japan, with Alex Carpenter the only player to net twice. Taylor Heise went scoreless but equaled a tournament record with five assists for the U.S., which led 9-0 after two periods and outshot Japan 62-6.

Olympic and world champion Canada faced tougher resistance from Finland, the bronze medalist at the Beijing Games in February.

Marie-Philip Poulin had a goal and assist for Canada in the first period but Finland stayed within one goal until Meaghan Mikkelson made it 3-1 with seven minutes left of the second. Blayre Turnbull added the fourth into an empty net.

Finland missed a penalty at the end of the first period when Kiira Yrjanen's shot was saved by Ann-Renée Desbiens.

Finland captain Jenni Hiirikoski set a tournament record by playing in her 14th world championship.

In Group B, Sweden beat host Denmark 5-2 behind a hat trick from Hanna Olsson and Hungary upset Germany 4-2.

The United States next plays Finland on Saturday, when Canada faces Switzerland. The two North American rivals are both in Group A and play each other in the last preliminary round on Tuesday.

Canada beat the U.S. in the final of both last year's worlds and the Olympics.

USA celebrate Hayley Scamurras 0-4 goal during the IIHF World Championship Women's ice hockey match between Japan and USA in Herning, Denmark, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Caroline Harvey and Taylor Heise of USA celebrate during the IIHF World Championship Women's ice hockey match between Japan and USA in Herning, Denmark, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Caroline Harvey and Taylor Heise of USA celebrate during the IIHF World Championship Women's ice hockey match between Japan and USA in Herning, Denmark, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Elisa Holopainen of Finland in action with Brianne Jenner of Canada during the IIHF World Championship Women's ice hockey match between Finland and Canada in Herning, Denmark, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Elisa Holopainen of Finland in action with Brianne Jenner of Canada during the IIHF World Championship Women's ice hockey match between Finland and Canada in Herning, Denmark, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Julia Liikala of Finland equalize to 1-1 in action with goalkeeper Ann-Renée Desbiens of Canada during the IIHF World Championship Women's ice hockey match between Finland and Canada in Herning, Denmark, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Julia Liikala of Finland equalize to 1-1 in action with goalkeeper Ann-Renée Desbiens of Canada during the IIHF World Championship Women's ice hockey match between Finland and Canada in Herning, Denmark, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

