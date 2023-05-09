X

US busts Russian cyber operation in dozens of countries

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago
The Justice Department says it has disrupted a long-running Russian cyberespionage campaign that stole sensitive information from computer networks in dozens of countries, including the U.S. and other NATO members

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Tuesday that it had disrupted a long-running Russian cyberespionage campaign that stole sensitive information from computer networks in dozens of countries, including the U.S. and other NATO members.

Prosecutors linked the spying operation to a unit of Russia's Federal Security Service, or FSB, and accused the hackers of stealing documents from hundreds of computer systems belonging to governments of NATO members, an unidentified journalist for a U.S. news organization who reported on Russia, and other select targets of interest to the Kremlin.

“For 20 years, the FSB has relied on the Snake malware to conduct cyberespionage against the United States and our allies — that ends today,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, the head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, said in a statement.

The specific targets were not named in court papers, but U.S. officials described the espionage campaign as “consequential,” having successfully exfiltrated sensitive documents from NATO countries and also targeted U.S. government agencies and others in the U.S.

The Russian operation relied on the malicious software known as Snake to infect computers, with hackers operating from what the Justice Department said was a known FSB facility in Ryazan, Russia.

U.S. officials said they'd been investigating Snake for about a decade and came to regard it as the most sophisticated malware implant relied on by the Russian government for espionage campaigns. They said Turla, the FSB unit believed responsible for the malware, had refined and revised it multiple times as a way to avoid being shut down.

The Justice Department, using a warrant this week from a federal judge in Brooklyn, launched what it said was a high-tech operation using a specialized tool called Perseus that caused the malware to effectively self-destruct. Federal officials said they were confident that, based on the impact of its operation this week, the FSB would not be able to reconstitute the malware implant.

______

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Editors' Picks

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ac

Atlanta’s Ambient Plus Studios: Writers strike has already dried up business5h ago

More Georgia biomass plants could soon burn a new fuel: Scrap tires
36m ago

Credit: AP

TOP LOCAL STORY: State of Georgia revenue off 16.5% in April as income tax take plummets
4h ago

TRENDING NOW: Tiny houses coming to College Park
6h ago

TRENDING NOW: Tiny houses coming to College Park
6h ago

Credit: The Washington Post

What is the debt ceiling, and what happens if the U.S. hits it?
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: For The Washington Post

Texas gunman fantasized over race wars on social media before mass killing
7m ago
Texas mall shooting victims include guard, young sisters
8m ago
Judge seems skeptical of Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend's claims
12m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

OPINION: How will AI change politics? It already has
Atlanta area high school graduation dates
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top