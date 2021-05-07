US, Britain/Ireland teams hit by stomach bug at Walker Cup

Golf Channel reported 10 players — five Americans and five from GB&I — along with captains Nathaniel Crosby and Stuart Wilson did not go to the golf course Friday morning.

It said GB&I had six players practicing at Seminole, including an alternate, while the U.S. team had five players and an alternate at practice.

The Walker Cup features two days of foursomes and singles. The Americans won two years ago at Royal Liverpool. GB&I has not won away from home since 2001.

Cole Hammer of the USA team walks down a fairway as he practices for the Walker Cup golf tournament, starting tomorrow, at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., Friday, May 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Members of the USA team watch as Stewart Hagestad tees off during a practice day for the Walker Cup golf tournament at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., Friday, May 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Workers groom the course after heavy thunderstorms moved through yesterday, on a practice day for the Walker Cup golf tournament at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., Friday, May 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Members of the USA team walk along the course during a practice day for the Walker Cup golf tournament at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., Friday, May 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert