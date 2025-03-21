US book critics honor posthumous memoir by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

NEW YORK (AP) — A posthumous memoir by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Hisham Matar's novel "My Friends" and a poetry collection by Anne Carson were among the winners Thursday night of the 50th annual National Book Critics Circle awards.

Winner in the autobiography category, Navalny's ”Patriot," which came out eight months after he died in prison, was a blunt and improbably optimistic account of his years of oppression and confinement. Alfred A. Knopf publisher Jordan Pavlin accepted the award on his behalf, telling hundreds gathered at the New School Auditorium in Manhattan that ‘’it was very difficult to conceive of a leader as committed to his country, his people and ideals as Navalny was."

Her voice sometimes halting with emotion, Pavlin called his book “uncannily relevant to America in 2025.”