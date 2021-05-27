US beats Latvia 4-2 in world hockey championship

Brian Boyle and Matt Tennyson scored in the first period and Cal Petersen made 17 saves in the Americans' third straight victory after an opening loss to Finland. They are second in Group B, a point behind Finland.

“The message that we’ve had, we’ve executed,” said Boyle, at 36 the Americans' oldest player. “We’ve tried to get better each game. With 13 forwards and 7 defensemen, you have different guys playing with different people, but we’re a hard-working team and play above the puck. We’ve tried to earn our offense, and it’s paid off for us.”