ajc logo
X

US beats Austria 7-0, improves to 3-0 in world junior

USA's Matthew Coronato (15) hits the post as Austria's goalie Leon Sommer (1) tries to make a save during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
USA's Matthew Coronato (15) hits the post as Austria's goalie Leon Sommer (1) tries to make a save during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Wyatt Kaiser and Carter Mazur each scored twice and the United States beat winless Austria 7-0 on Saturday to improve to 3-0 in group play in the world junior championship

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Wyatt Kaiser and Carter Mazur each scored twice and the United States beat winless Austria 7-0 on Saturday to improve to 3-0 in group play in the world junior championship.

Matt Coronato, Red Savage and Sasha Pastujov also scored for the defending champion Americans. Andrew Oke stopped 11 shots in the first two periods and Remington Keopple made four saves in the third.

The U.S. will finish Group A play Sunday against Sweden.

Also Saturday, Canada faced the Czech Republic in Group A, and Germany played Switzerland in Group B.

Combined ShapeCaption
USA's Matt Knies (89) is checked by Austria's Finn van Ee (15) during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jason Franson

USA's Matt Knies (89) is checked by Austria's Finn van Ee (15) during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jason Franson

Combined ShapeCaption
USA's Matt Knies (89) is checked by Austria's Finn van Ee (15) during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jason Franson

Credit: Jason Franson

Combined ShapeCaption
USA's Red Savage (20), Riley Duran (8), Charlie Stramel (23) and Jacob Truscott (17) celebrate a goal against Austria during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jason Franson

USA's Red Savage (20), Riley Duran (8), Charlie Stramel (23) and Jacob Truscott (17) celebrate a goal against Austria during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jason Franson

Combined ShapeCaption
USA's Red Savage (20), Riley Duran (8), Charlie Stramel (23) and Jacob Truscott (17) celebrate a goal against Austria during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jason Franson

Credit: Jason Franson

Combined ShapeCaption
USA's Brett Berard (21) reaches for the rebound from Austria goalie Leon Sommer (1) as Maximillian Preiml (8) defends during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jason Franson

USA's Brett Berard (21) reaches for the rebound from Austria goalie Leon Sommer (1) as Maximillian Preiml (8) defends during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jason Franson

Combined ShapeCaption
USA's Brett Berard (21) reaches for the rebound from Austria goalie Leon Sommer (1) as Maximillian Preiml (8) defends during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jason Franson

Credit: Jason Franson

Combined ShapeCaption
USA's Thomas Bordeleau (9) and Carter Mazur (34) celebrate a goal against Austria during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jason Franson

USA's Thomas Bordeleau (9) and Carter Mazur (34) celebrate a goal against Austria during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jason Franson

Combined ShapeCaption
USA's Thomas Bordeleau (9) and Carter Mazur (34) celebrate a goal against Austria during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jason Franson

Credit: Jason Franson

Combined ShapeCaption
United States' Carter Mazur (34) tries to screen Austria goalie Leon Sommer (1) during the third period an IIHF junior world hockey championships game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: JASON FRANSON

United States' Carter Mazur (34) tries to screen Austria goalie Leon Sommer (1) during the third period an IIHF junior world hockey championships game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: JASON FRANSON

Combined ShapeCaption
United States' Carter Mazur (34) tries to screen Austria goalie Leon Sommer (1) during the third period an IIHF junior world hockey championships game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: JASON FRANSON

Credit: JASON FRANSON

Editors' Picks
Braves starter Spencer Strider has handled a heavier workload 5h ago
‘It’s unknown territory’: Braves’ Max Fried dealing with first concussion
23h ago
Triple-A battery mates Kyle Muller, Chadwick Tromp lead big-league Braves to victory
39m ago
Braves’ 21-year-olds Michael Harris, Vaughn Grissom key game-winning rally
18h ago
Braves’ 21-year-olds Michael Harris, Vaughn Grissom key game-winning rally
18h ago
Georgia’s Arian Smith to undergo ankle surgery; more injury updates from Kirby Smart
1h ago
The Latest
Mahomes has TD, safety Reid kicks PAT, Chiefs lose to Bears
10m ago
Arizona parents arrested trying to get to locked-down school
14m ago
Officials: Loud 'boom' heard in north Utah likely a meteor
19m ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
23h ago
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top