Exclusive: Georgia’s new Affordable Care Act website will include companies banned by the federal government
Nation & World News

US-based researchers win $1 million prize for their work on face recognition

Four scientific researchers working in the United States are sharing a $1 million prize from a Portuguese foundation for their work on how the human brain distinguishes faces, shapes and colors
1 hour ago

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Four researchers working in the United States are sharing a $1 million prize from a Portuguese foundation for their work on how the human brain distinguishes faces, shapes and colors.

Americans Margaret Livingstone of Harvard Medical School, Nancy Kanwisher of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Doris Tsao of the University of California, Berkeley, and Germany’s Winrich Freiwald of Rockefeller University won the Champalimaud Foundation’s Vision Award 2024, a statement said Wednesday.

Their collective work has driven significant progress in the field of visual neuroscience, the statement said, bringing new understanding of facial recognition processes as well as new approaches to vision disorders.

Their research has paved the way for the treatment of such visual problems as dyslexia, and improves understanding of how to combat cognitive decline, including dementia, according to the foundation.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz

Morehouse School of Medicine wins $25M grant for cancer research
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Long

Teen creates initiative to provide glasses to unhoused
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia cannot afford another Trump administration
Placeholder Image

Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs
The Latest
Hurricane Francine could bring storm surge and flooding to Louisiana's coast8m ago
The Latest: Harris and Trump attend 9/11 remembrance ceremonies as debate reaction rolls...9m ago
Workers at UK's biggest steel plant get better severance deal ahead of green transition22m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Did Tuesday’s presidential debate change the dynamics of the race?
Bradley’s Buzz: If Cousins isn’t healthy, the Falcons are in a world of hurt2h ago
Georgia man speeding to Christmas dinner in crash that killed boy, 6, sent to prison