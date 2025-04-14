Nation & World News
Nation & World News

US-based Original Six Red Wings, Rangers, Bruins, Blackhawks eliminated from playoffs for 1st time

The Original Six teams based in the United States have a rich history, combining to hoist the Stanley Cup 27 times
New York Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) reacts as a puck shot by Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier gets past him for a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) reacts as a puck shot by Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier gets past him for a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By LARRY LAGE – Associated Press
1 hour ago

The Original Six teams based in the United States have a rich history, combining to hoist the Stanley Cup 27 times.

And now, they share an unwanted distinction.

Detroit, Boston, Chicago and the New York Rangers will all miss the playoffs in the same year for the first time in NHL history.

The Red Wings have won 11 league championships to trail Montreal's 23 and Toronto's 13 and the Canada-based franchises have earned spots in the playoffs that start Saturday.

Detroit was slowly improving under general manager Steve Yzerman until this year. The Hall of Fame player was hired away from Tampa Bay in 2019 and the patience he asked for is running thin.

A year after losing a tiebreaker for the last spot in the Eastern Conference, the Red Wings took a step back this season and were officially eliminated from postseason contention on Saturday.

The Blackhawks are the last-place team in the Central Division for the third straight year and will finish ahead of only San Jose in the NHL. Earlier this century, they were a league power with three Cups from 2010-15 to give the franchise a total of four.

While no one in the Motor City or Windy City was shocked by another lackluster season on the ice, the Rangers and Bruins were expected to be playoff teams.

A year after winning the Presidents' Trophy with an NHL-high 114 points and reaching the Eastern Conference final, the Rangers were hoping to possibly hoist the Cup for the first time in more than three decades and fifth time in franchise history. Peter Laviolette's second season behind the bench in New York simply didn't pan out, guiding a team that was hovering around .500 and out of contention during the last week of the regular season.

Boston started the season with high hopes and will finish it with the fewest points in the Eastern Conference, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The rebuilding franchise traded captain Brad Marchand last month at the trad deadline, dealing the last remaining member of its sixth championship team in 2011.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Cam Talbot (39) looks up at the scoreboard near the end of the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman reacts after giving up a goal to New Jersey Devils right wing Stefan Noesen in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alec Martinez (25) plays during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin holds a goat as he takes part in the GR8 city celebration to honor him for scoring 895 NHL hockey career goals, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Capitals are the top team in the East after getting Alex Ovechkin the NHL career goals record

Hughes, Eiserman score 2nd-period goals in Boston U's 3-1 Frozen 4 semifinal win over Penn State

Fantilli and Greaves are the latest contributors in keeping the Blue Jackets' playoff hopes going

14m ago

The Latest

Columbus Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli (19) celebrates his goal with teammates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Fantilli and Greaves are the latest contributors in keeping the Blue Jackets' playoff hopes going

14m ago

FAA says company whose sightseeing chopper crashed, killing 6, is ceasing operations immediately

15m ago

Ecuador reelects conservative millionaire with a divisive no-holds-barred crimefighting record

15m ago

Featured

People demonstrate in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington on Friday, June 30, 2023, after a sharply divided Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debts for millions of Americans. After the COVID-19 pause, millions of borrowers are expected to miss payments. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Credit: AP

Lacking clarity, student loan borrowers face dangerous consequences

Getting roughly 43 million student loan borrowers—including about 1.7 million in Georgia—back into repayment after the yearslong pause was always going to be a daunting task.

Opinion: Ten years later, we’re living the dangers Captain Herb Emory warned about

Captain Herb Emory's legacy — his traffic reporting methodology, his heart for others, his passion for road safety — continues.

Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty

While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.