Breaking: Falcons sell out 2024 season tickets, first time in nearly two decades
Nation & World News

US authors make up almost half the 13 semifinalists for the Booker Prize for fiction

Six American writers are among 13 semifinalists for the Booker Prize for fiction
FILE - U.S. writer Percival Everett holds his trophy after he was awarded with the Literary Award at the 38th American Film Festival Sept. 5, 2012, in Deauville, Normandy, France. Six American writers including Rachel Kushner, Percival Everett and Tommy Orange are among 13 semifinalists announced Tuesday, July 30, 2024, for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - U.S. writer Percival Everett holds his trophy after he was awarded with the Literary Award at the 38th American Film Festival Sept. 5, 2012, in Deauville, Normandy, France. Six American writers including Rachel Kushner, Percival Everett and Tommy Orange are among 13 semifinalists announced Tuesday, July 30, 2024, for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)
By JILL LAWLESS – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Six American writers including Rachel Kushner, Percival Everett and Tommy Orange are among 13 semifinalists announced Tuesday for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction.

Pulitzer Prize-winning Cheyenne and Arapaho author Orange is the first Native American Booker semifinalist for the 50,000 pound ($64,000) award with his centuries-spanning saga “Wandering Stars.”

Everett is nominated for “James,” which reimagines Mark Twain’s “Huckleberry Finn” from the point of view of its main Black character, the enslaved man Jim.

Everett was a finalist for the 2022 Booker for “The Trees.” Kushner, who was a Booker finalist in 2018 for her bestseller “The Mars Room,” is a contender again with spy story “Creation Lake.” Pulitzer-winner Richard Powers, a finalist in both 2018 and 2021, is on the longlist with “Playground,” a story of money, power and climate change set on a Polynesian island.

The other U.S. contenders are Rita Bullwinkel for “Headshot,” and Canadian-American writer Claire Messud for “This Strange Eventful History.”

Writers from the U.K., Canada, Ireland, Australia and the Netherlands round out the list, which includes “Held” by Canadian poet and novelist Anne Michaels, “My Friends” by British-Libyan author Hisham Matar and “The Safekeep” by Yael van der Wouden, the first-ever Dutch Booker semifinalist.

Artist and writer Edmund de Waal, who is chairing the five-member judging panel, said the list included “books that navigate what it means to belong, to be displaced and to return,” with settings ranging from a small Irish town to a convent in Australia and from deep oceans to outer space.

Founded in 1969, the Booker Prize has a reputation for transforming writers’ careers and is open to novels from any country published in the U.K. and Ireland. Last year’s winner was Irish writer Paul Lynch for post-democratic dystopia “Prophet Song.”

A list of six finalists will be announced on Sept. 16, and this year’s winner will be announced Nov. 12 at a ceremony in London.

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Cartoonist Roz Chast to be honored at the Brooklyn Book Festival, which runs from Sept...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Edna O’Brien, Irish literary giant who wrote 'The Country Girls,' dies at 93
Placeholder Image

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Toronto Film Festival lineup includes movies from Angelina Jolie, Mike Leigh, more
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chris Bartelski

Aurora’s 2024-25 season serves up new and classic stagings
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Drugmaker Pfizer hikes 2024 forecast again after initially underwhelming Wall Street10m ago
Orville Peck makes queer country for everyone. On ‘Stampede,’ stars like Willie Nelson...11m ago
Ethiopia's currency dives by 30% as IMF-backed reforms to stabilize the economy take...11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Emory researcher sees promise in new treatment for common skin cancer
Outpouring of grief for Nelons from gospel music community, church members
Infant mortality rate up in Georgia as health officials try new approaches