US authorizes new antibody drug to fight omicron

Lilly said the contract for its new drug — bebtelovimab, pronounced “beb-teh-LO-vi-mab” — is worth at least $720 million.

Laboratory-made monoclonal antibodies stand in for the human body’s immune system by acting to block an invading virus. Delivered by IV or by injection, the medicines are meant to be used early in an infection.

But late last month the FDA revoked its emergency use authorization for Regeneron’s antibody drug, along with Lilly's. The two medications had been the the backbone of antibody treatment, and doctors were hard pressed to come up with fallbacks when they didn’t work against omicron.

Alternate therapies, including antiviral pills from Pfizer and Merck, have been in short supply. An antibody drug from GlaxoSmithKline that remains effective against omicron is also scarce.

Scientists say COVID-19 treatments like monoclonal antibodies are not a substitute for vaccination.

Under the U.S. contract with Lilly, the government will receive about 300,000 treatment courses of the new antibody drug in February and another 300,000 in March.

