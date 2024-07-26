US authorities have arrested ‘El Mayo’ Zambada, a historic leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a historic leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, and Joaquín Guzmán López, a son of another infamous cartel leader, were arrested by U.S. authorities in Texas, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday.

A leader of the powerful Sinaloa cartel for decades alongside Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, Zambada was known for running the cartel’s smuggling operations, but keeping a lower profile.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration had offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to his capture.