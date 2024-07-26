Nation & World News

US authorities have arrested ‘El Mayo’ Zambada, a historic leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel

The U.S. Justice Department says Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a historic leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, and Joaquín Guzmán López, a son of another infamous cartel leader, have been arrested by U.S. authorities in Texas
9 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a historic leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, and Joaquín Guzmán López, a son of another infamous cartel leader, were arrested by U.S. authorities in Texas, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday.

A leader of the powerful Sinaloa cartel for decades alongside Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, Zambada was known for running the cartel’s smuggling operations, but keeping a lower profile.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration had offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to his capture.

“The Justice Department has taken into custody two additional alleged leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most violent and powerful drug trafficking organizations in the world,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. They were arrested Thursday in El Paso.

Zambada’s detention follows some important arrests of other Sinaloa cartel figures, including one of his sons and another one of Guzmán’s,

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mexican president calls Donald Trump 'a friend' and says he'll warn him against closing...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mexicans seeking refuge in Guatemala describe drug cartel shootouts that drove them to...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Legal fight continues with appeals over proposed immigration initiative for Arizona Nov...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A group of 2,000 migrants advance through southern Mexico in hopes of reaching the US
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

G20 finance ministers discuss a global tax on the super-rich5m ago
Canada women's soccer coach removed by Canadian Olympic Committee over drone controversy7m ago
Video game performers will go on strike over artificial intelligence concerns15m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Children with rare birth defect are breathing easier with device made at Georgia Tech2h ago
Quavo wants youth to soar in music business, life with Rocket Camp
Archer Aviation shows off air taxi model it plans to build in Covington