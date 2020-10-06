US, Australia, India, Japan to discuss China's growing power

On his way to Tokyo, Pompeo told reporters that the four countries hope to have some “significant achievements” at the meeting, but did not elaborate.

Japanese officials say they will discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) initiative for greater security and economic cooperation that Japan and the U.S. have been pushing to bring together “like-minded” countries that share concerns about China’s growing assertiveness and influence.

The talks come weeks ahead of the U.S. presidential election and amid tensions between the U.S. and China over the virus, trade, technology, Hong Kong, Taiwan and human rights. Pompeo is attending the Quad meeting, though he canceled subsequent planned visits to South Korea and Mongolia after President Donald Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19. The president was released Monday and returned to the White House.

The talks follow a recent flareup in tensions between China and India over their disputed Himalayan border. Relations between Australia and China have also deteriorated in recent months.

Japan, meanwhile, is concerned about China’s claim to the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, called Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea. Japan also considers China’s growing military activity to be a security threat. Japan’s annual defense policy paper in July accused China of unilaterally changing the status quo in the South China Sea, where it has built and militarized manmade islands and is assertively pressing its claim to virtually all of the sea’s key fisheries and waterways.

Suga, who had been chief Cabinet secretary under Abe, will make his in-person diplomatic debut as prime minister when he meets the Quad ministers. He will also hold separate talks with Pompeo on deepening the Japan-U.S. alliance and the FOIP.

“The world is possibly becoming even more unpredictable and uncontrollable due to heightening selfish nationalism and growing tension between the U.S. and China,” Suga told Japanese media on Monday. He said he will pursue diplomacy that is based on the Japan-U.S. alliance as a cornerstone and “strategically promote the FOIP,” while establishing stable relations with neighbors including China and Russia.

He said he also plans to promote the FOIP during a planned visit to Southeast Asia later this month.

Japan sees the FOIP as crucial to have access to sea lanes all the way to Middle East, a key source of oil for the resource-poor island nation.

Suga has little experience in diplomacy. Balancing between the U.S., Japan’s main security ally, and China, its top trading partner, will be tough, analysts say.

Japan hopes to regularize the Quad foreign ministers’ talks and broaden their cooperation with other countries. But each Quad member has its own political stance toward China and it would be difficult to agree on concrete steps even though they share perception of China as a common threat, analysts say.

___

Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo poses prior to his bilateral meeting with Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, ahead of the four Indo-Pacific nations' foreign ministers meeting. (Charly Triballeau/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Charly Triballeau Credit: Charly Triballeau

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, talks to Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, during their meeting, in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, ahead of the four Indo-Pacific nations' foreign ministers meeting. (David Mareuil/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: David Mareuil Credit: David Mareuil

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, center right, greets U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center left, prior to their bilateral meeting in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 ahead of the four Indo-Pacific nations' foreign ministers meeting. (Charly Triballeau/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Charly Triballeau Credit: Charly Triballeau

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne pose for a photo prior to their bilateral meeting in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, ahead of the four Indo-Pacific nations' foreign ministers meeting. (Charly Triballeau/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Charly Triballeau Credit: Charly Triballeau

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, meets with Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, right, in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 ahead of the four Indo-Pacific nations' foreign ministers meeting. (Charly Triballeau/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Charly Triballeau Credit: Charly Triballeau

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, right, remove their face masks as they attend their bilateral meeting in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 ahead of the four Indo-Pacific nations' foreign ministers meeting. (Charly Triballeau/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Charly Triballeau Credit: Charly Triballeau

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, second from left, meets with Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, right, in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, ahead of the four Indo-Pacific nations' foreign ministers meeting. (David Mareuil/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: David Mareuil Credit: David Mareuil