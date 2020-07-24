US attorney: 18 more arrested in Portland on US charges

Federal agents used tear gas early Friday to force thousands of demonstrators from crowding around a U.S. courthouse.

Protesters had projected lasers on the building and attempted to take down a security fence that had been reinforced to keep demonstrators at a distance. The protesters moved away as clouds of gas rose from the area and flash grenades could be heard.

U.S. Judge Michael Simon made his ruling about media and observers a day after Portland's mayor was tear-gassed by federal agents while making an appearance outside the courthouse during raucous demonstrations. Protests have been kept up in the city for nearly two months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Simon had previously ruled that journalists and legal observers are exempt from police orders requiring protesters to disperse once an unlawful assembly has been declared. U.S. lawyers intervened, saying journalists should have to leave when ordered.

“This order is a victory for the rule of law,” said Jann Carson, ACLU of Oregon’s interim executive director.

The judge said objections by law enforcement were outweighed by First Amendment concerns.

"None of the government’s proffered interests outweigh the public’s interest in accurate and timely information about how law enforcement is treating" protesters, he wrote.

Simon's order is in effect for 14 days. Journalists and observers must wear clear identification, he said. A freelance photographer covering the protests for The Associated Press submitted an affidavit that he was beaten with batons and hit with chemical irritants and rubber bullets this week.

The ACLU lawsuit is one of several filed in response to law enforcement actions during the protests. The state of Oregon is seeking an order limiting federal agents’ arrest powers during the demonstrations.

The Justice Department’s inspector general said Thursday it will review the conduct of federal agents who responded to unrest in Portland and in Washington after concerns emerged from members of Congress and the public

On Wednesday, Mayor Ted Wheeler, a Democrat, and hundreds of others were objecting to the presence of federal police sent by Trump, who labeled the demonstrators as “agitators & anarchists” after Wheeler was gassed.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the agents knew that Wheeler was in the crowd when they used the tear gas.

Wheeler has opposed the federal agents’ presence but has also faced harsh criticism from the protesters, who yelled and swore at him.

Earlier in the night, Wheeler was mostly jeered by protesters as he tried to rally the demonstrators who have clashed nightly with federal agents. But they briefly applauded when he shouted “Black Lives Matter” and pumped his fist in the air.

City council members accused Wheeler of not reining in police who used tear gas multiple times on protesters before federal agents arrived. And city business leaders have condemned the mayor for not bringing the situation under control before the agents showed up.

Wheeler did not participate in lighting any of the fires or attempting to tear down the fence and was surrounded by his security team when he was gassed.

Wheeler’s appearance in the protest zone came hours after state attorneys for Oregon urged another judge to issue a restraining order against the federal agents. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum's lawsuit accuses federal agents of arresting protesters without probable cause, whisking them away in unmarked cars and using excessive force. Federal authorities have disputed those allegations.

The hearing in U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman's court focused on the actions of the more than 100 federal agents responding to protests outside the Portland courthouse.

The state's motion asks Mosman to command agents from the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, Federal Protective Service and U.S. Marshals Service to immediately stop detaining protesters without probable cause, to identify themselves and their agency before arresting anyone, and to explain why an arrest is taking place.

___

Follow Gillian Flaccus on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/gflaccus

Federal officers use chemical irritants and projectiles to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Since federal officers arrived in downtown Portland in early July, violent protests have largely been limited to a two block radius from the courthouse. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Federal officers use chemical irritants and projectiles to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters near the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Since federal officers arrived in downtown Portland in early July, violent protests have largely been limited to a two block radius from the courthouse. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Protesters walk through chemical irritants dispersed by federal agents at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Following a larger Black Lives Matter Rally, several hundred demonstrators faced off against federal officers at the courthouse. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler wades through the large crowd, where his stated goal was to conduct a "listening session," Wednesday, June 22, 2020 in Portland. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Beth Nakamura Credit: Beth Nakamura

A protester extinguishes a fire set by fellow protesters at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Following a larger Black Lives Matter Rally, several hundred demonstrators faced off against federal officers at the courthouse. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

A Black Lives Matter protester, who declined to give her name, rallies at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler speaks with Black Lives Matter protesters on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Late Wednesday Wheeler joined protesters at the front of the crowd and was hit with chemical irritants several times by federal officers dispersing demonstrators. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Mary Hubert, part of a "wall of moms," holds a peace sign during a Black Lives Matter rally on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

In this image made from video released by Karina Brown, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, right, stands at a fence guarding a federal courthouse as tear gas drifts by early July 23, 2020, in Portland Oregon, during another night of protest against the presence of federal agents sent by President Donald Trump to quell unrest in the city. (Karina Brown via AP) Credit: Karina Brown Credit: Karina Brown

Black Lives Matter organizer Teal Lindseth, 21, addresses protesters as Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, left, listens on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Late Wednesday Wheeler joined protesters at the front of the crowd and was hit with chemical irritants several times by federal officers dispersing demonstrators. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

In this image made from video released by Karina Brown, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler puts his hands to his mouth as he stands at a fence guarding a federal courthouse as tear gas drifts by early July 23, 2020, in Portland Oregon, during another night of protest against the presence of federal agents sent by President Donald Trump to quell unrest in the city. (Karina Brown via AP) Credit: Karina Brown Credit: Karina Brown

Federal law enforcement emerge from the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse as fires burned during a protest in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, July 22, 2020. With the deployment by President Donald Trump of militarized federal agents in early July, the protesters now number in the thousands, showing up nightly. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Beth Nakamura Credit: Beth Nakamura

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler wades through the large crowd, where his stated goal was to conduct a "listening session," during a night of protest in Portland,Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Beth Nakamura Credit: Beth Nakamura

FILE - In this July 20, 2020 file photo protesters kneel in memory of George Floyd during a demonstration in Portland, Ore. From left to right are Rachelle Davis, 10, Charlie Westley and Karen Davis. Many Black protesters say the large crowds in response to the deployment of federal agents to the city have helped focus attention on their demonstrations against inequality and racism (AP Photo/Noah Berger,File) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

FILE - In this July 22, 2020 file photo Black Lives Matter organizer Teal Lindseth, 21, leads protesters in Portland, Ore. Many Black protesters say the large crowds in response to the deployment of federal agents to the city have helped focus attention on their demonstrations against inequality and racism. (AP Photo/Noah Berger,File) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

An exterior shot of the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse, which has been covered in graffiti during nightly protests, in downtown Portland on Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Sean Meagher Credit: Sean Meagher

A waste receptacle was moved into the intersection of SW 3rd and Main and its contents set on fire as Portland protesters gathered downtown on Friday, July 10, 2020. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Dave Killen Credit: Dave Killen