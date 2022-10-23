ajc logo
FBI: Person in custody after 'barricade situation' at base

Updated 2 hours ago
The FBI says a person was taken into custody following what authorities described as a “barricade situation” at a U.S. Army base outside the nation’s capital

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (AP) — A person was taken into custody following what authorities described as a “barricade situation” at a U.S. Army base outside the nation's capital, the FBI said in a statement Sunday.

A squad from the agency's Washington field office responded to Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia at about 8 a.m., according to a statement from the FBI. The situation was resolved and the unidentified person was taken into custody at about 3 p.m.

The Army's criminal investigation division is the lead agency, while the FBI has provided victim assistance services, the agency said. The FBI provided no further details.

WUSA9 reported that the situation was inside a home.

Fort Belvoir is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Washington along the Potomac River in Virginia's Fairfax County. The base has more than 2,000 family housing quarters, according to Fort Belvoir’s 2022 strategic plan.

The base is home to several Army command headquarters, elements of the Army Reserve and Army National Guard and nine Department of Defense agencies, according to a Department of Defense website that serves the military community.

