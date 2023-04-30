X

US Army: Helicopters crashed in mountains, fair weather

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Authorities say two U.S. Army helicopters that crashed last week in Alaska, killing three soldiers, collided over a rugged, mountainous area

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Two U.S. Army helicopters that crashed last week in Alaska, killing three soldiers, collided over a rugged, mountainous area, and there were no weather issues or visibility problems at the time, an Army spokesperson said Sunday.

The two AH-64 Apache helicopters were returning to Fort Wainwright from an aerial gunnery range southeast of Fairbanks when they collided.

Killed were Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Robert Eramo, 39, of Oneonta, New York; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle D. McKenna, 28, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Warrant Officer 1 Stewart Duane Wayment, 32, of North Logan, Utah.

A fourth soldier survived and remained hospitalized Sunday, said John Pennell, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Alaska.

Investigators planned to fly on Monday morning to the accident scene about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of the small town of Healy, Pennell said.

The Army grounded aviation units on Friday to conduct further training following recent deadly accidents.

Two Black Hawk helicopters crashe d last month in Kentucky during a routine nighttime training exercise that killed nine soldiers, and in February a Tennessee National Guard Black Hawk crashed in Alabama during a flight-training mission, killing two crew members. Also in February, two soldiers were injured when an Apache helicopter rolled after taking off from Talkeetna, Alaska.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Brandon McKeown

MARTA police investigating fatal shooting at East Point station2h ago

Credit: AP

Report card: Falcons earn A for Power 5 draft
6h ago

Police: Over 130 cars broken into at Stockbridge apartment complex
5h ago

Credit: AJC staff photo

‘Pug’ Mabry, former longtime mayor of Roswell, dies at 95
7h ago

Credit: AJC staff photo

‘Pug’ Mabry, former longtime mayor of Roswell, dies at 95
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Higher ed official: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones doesn’t like Black stuff
The Latest

Credit: AP

1 killed when plane slams into hillside in LA neighborhood
24m ago
Mississippi River waters keep rising in Iowa and Illinois
26m ago
Paraguay's long-ruling party takes big lead in early returns
28m ago
Featured

Credit: Chatham County

‘Gator’ Rivers, Savannah commissioner, former Harlem Globetrotter, dies at 74
Scented candles. A birthday bash. Here’s how staff spent airport funds
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top