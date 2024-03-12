Nation & World News

US Army boats head out on a mission to build a floating pier off Gaza's shore for food deliveries

Four U.S. Army boats, loaded with tons of equipment and steel pier segments, have left Virginia and are heading to Gaza
Soldiers of LLV Monterrey from 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) prepare to deploy to the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Va. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Soldiers of LLV Monterrey from 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) prepare to deploy to the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Va. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)
By LOLITA C. BALDOR – Associated Press
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four U.S. Army boats, loaded with tons of equipment and steel pier segments, left Virginia on Tuesday, heading to Gaza as part of the U.S. effort to expand the delivery of food and other supplies to starving Palestinians as Israel's war against Hamas drags on.

The ships pulled out of docks at Joint Base Langley-Eustis and headed down the James River toward the Atlantic Ocean for what could be a month-long voyage to the Mediterranean Sea. There, at a yet-to-be-announced location along the Gaza shore, they will build and begin to operate a floating dock to receive the aid.

Since Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, Israel's military has battered the territory, killing more than 30,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, and creating a humanitarian catastrophe. The U.N. says virtually all of Gaza's 2.3 million people are struggling to find food. But getting humanitarian aid to the area has been difficult, due to the ongoing hostilities and struggles to coordinate with the Israeli military, which has blocked routes and slowed deliveries due to inspections.

The latest Pentagon plan calls for the U.S. military to build what is called a modular causeway system. Off shore, the Army will build a large floating platform where ships can unload large containers of aid. Then the aid will be transferred by the Army to a motorized string of steel causeway sections that have been pushed to the shore.

That pier is expected to be as much as 1,800 feet (550 meters) long, with two lanes, and the Pentagon has said it could accommodate the delivery of more than 2 million meals a day for Gaza residents. Officials have not said who will be unloading the containers and taking the aid ashore. President Joe Biden has said there will be no U.S. troops on the ground in Gaza.

On Tuesday, as family members and senior Army commanders watched, about 70 soldiers with the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) pulled away from the docks in four U.S. Army vessels: the USAV Wilson Wharf, USAV Matamoros and USAV Monterrey, all Army landing crafts, and the larger USAV SP4 James A. Loux, a logistics support watercraft.

The brigade’s commander, Army Col. Sam Miller, said about 500 of his soldiers will participate in the mission. All together, Pentagon officials have said about 1,000 U.S. troops will be involved.

Calling it a complicated mission, Miller said the transit will take about a month, but it will depend on weather and any possible high seas. The actual construction, he said, will take about a week, but that also could be hampered by weather. Then it will take additional time to get the delivery process coordinated with those providing the aid and the system up and running. Defense officials have said it will take about two months to get the deliveries started.

The Army's vessels and maritime capabilities are unique and not as well known as the Navy's. The last time the 7th Transportation Brigade did a similar mission to construct a large pier was in Haiti in 2010. But it has participated in a number of major military exercises.

“The soldiers here are energized, they’re motivated, they’re excited,” Miller said, adding that the new humanitarian mission “gives them purpose and meaning” and highlights the Army's watercraft. He noted that just 36 hours after Biden ordered the operation, the first Army vessel — the USAV General Frank S. Besson logistics ship — left Joint Base Langley-Eustis on Saturday.

Miller said a larger Maritime Sealift Command ship will also be leaving Virginia in the coming days, and will be carrying some of the bigger equipment and more of the steel pier segments.

A group of soldiers from 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) wave to the crew of LLV Monterey as it pulls out from port on a humanitarian mission to Gaza, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Va. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Soldiers from 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, make final preparations on LSV SP/4 James A. Loux before deploying to the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Va. The Loux will be supporting the construction of a floating pier off the coast of Gaza for delivery of humanitarian aid. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

BG John "Brad" Hinson, commander of 3rd Expedition Sustainment Command and Assistant Commanding General (Supply) of XVIII Airborne Corps, speaks during a press conference pertaining to four army watercraft deploying to Gaza for delivery of humanitarian aid on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Va. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

CW3 Jason West, left, skipper for LSV SP/4 James A. Loux, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), stands with his family before deploying on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Va. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

LSV SP/4 James A. Loux heads down the James River for a deployment to the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Va. The watercraft will build and operate a floating pier in support of a humanitarian mission to Gaza. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Soldiers from 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, enter the mess galley on Large Land Craft Monterey on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Va. The Monterey was one of four army watercraft deploying to Gaza for a humanitarian aid mission. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Col. Sam Miller, commander of 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), speaks to media before units from his brigade deploy to Gaza in support of a humanitarian mission on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Va. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Soldiers give the crew of the LLV Monterey a box of snack bars before the Monterey leaves for deployment to the Gaza Strip for a humanitarian mission on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Va. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres

Appeals court reverses convictions of ex-DeKalb cop in fatal shooting1h ago

Prices are cooling a bit in Atlanta as inflation ebbs, government says
3h ago

EXCLUSIVE
Debate over Beltline rail heats up
5h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

GEORGIA PRIMARY
Kemp backs Trump: ‘He’d be better than Joe Biden.’
6h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

GEORGIA PRIMARY
Kemp backs Trump: ‘He’d be better than Joe Biden.’
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Kemp: Rivian and Georgia remain ‘committed’ to $5B EV factory
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Boeing promises changes after getting poor grades in a government audit of manufacturing...
7m ago
In White House visit, Polish president pushes NATO to ramp up spending, calls on US to...
8m ago
An aid ship sets sail to Gaza, where hundreds of thousands face starvation 5 months into...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Track the Georgia presidential primary election results
58m ago
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead