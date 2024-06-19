US approves new $360 million arms sale to Taiwan for drones, related equipment

Nation & World News

The Biden administration has approved a new $360 million weapons sale to Taiwan, sending the island hundreds of armed drones, missile equipment and related support material
Supporters of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) gather and push an ball reading ''Reject China's Interference In Politics'' outside of the legislative building in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Supporters of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) gather and push an ball reading ''Reject China's Interference In Politics'' outside of the legislative building in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Updated 5 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a new $360 million weapons sale to Taiwan, sending the island hundreds of armed drones, missile equipment and related support material, the State Department said in a statement that is sure to draw condemnation from China.

The announcement was not unexpected but it comes at a time of high tension between Washington and Beijing, which regards Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to consolidate by force if necessary.

The sale includes 291 Altius-600M systems, which are unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, with warheads. It also includes 720 Switchblade drones known as “extended-range loitering munitions,” the State Department said.

It said the sale “serves U.S. national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability.” It will “help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region," the department said.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te thanked the U.S. for approving the latest arms sale to Taiwan during a press conference Wednesday in Taipei. He said such authorizations help to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

“In the future, we will continue to strengthen Taiwan’s national defense strength, whether through … military purchases or our own efforts,” he said.

The U.S. statement claimed that the latest weapons transfer would not affect the military balance in the region. The announcement was not unusual, although the U.S. and China have in recent months sought to smooth tense relations.

___

Associated Press writer Simina Mistreanu in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed to this report.

Hong Kong activists and supporters in Taiwan hold a protest commemorating the 10th anniversary of the 2014 umbrella movement and the fifth anniversary of the anti-extradition law amendment bill movement in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, June 9, 2024. Banners read " Fight for democracy, Hong Kong and Taiwan stand together. " (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

