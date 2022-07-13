ajc logo
X

US approves American Airlines flights to more cities in Cuba

FILE - An American Airlines flight that took off from Miami sits on the tarmac at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba, on Nov. 15, 2021. The U.S. government is giving American Airlines permission to resume flights to five cities in Cuba outside the capital of Havana. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - An American Airlines flight that took off from Miami sits on the tarmac at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba, on Nov. 15, 2021. The U.S. government is giving American Airlines permission to resume flights to five cities in Cuba outside the capital of Havana. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco, File)

National & World News
Updated 31 minutes ago
The U.S. government is giving American Airlines permission to resume flights to five cities in Cuba outside the capital of Havana

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — U.S. officials on Wednesday approved a request by American Airlines to resume flights to five destinations in Cuba that were stopped in 2019 when the Trump administration sharply curtailed air service between the two countries.

The Transportation Department decision will let American resume flights from Miami to Santa Clara, Varadero, Holguin, Camaguey and Santiago de Cuba.

American said that starting in early November it will operate two daily flights to Santa Clara and one daily flight to each of the other airports.

American currently operates six flights a day between Miami and Havana. JetBlue and Southwest also fly to Havana.

The Trump administration, which wanted to starve Cuba's regime of cash, suspended flights between the U.S. and destinations in Cuba other than Havana. Two months ago, the Biden administration reversed that decision and announced it would loosen restrictions on U.S. travelers to the island.

Editors' Picks
Cobb woman charged with murder, accused of stabbing 18-year-old girl6h ago
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
10h ago
‘Deplorable’: Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in COVID fund fraud case
7h ago
17-year-old boy and his mother arrested in teen’s shooting death near city park
3h ago
17-year-old boy and his mother arrested in teen’s shooting death near city park
3h ago
Georgia Bulldogs poised to ‘defy the odds’ in 2022 football season
9h ago
The Latest
Arizona attorney general asks court to unblock abortion ban
8m ago
Annika Sorenstam back on top of LPGA Tour leaderboard
9m ago
Burn pits legislation nears finish line with House approval
15m ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Credit: WSB TV

Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
6h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top