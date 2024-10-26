Nation & World News

US approves $2 billion in arms sales to Taiwan including advanced missile defense system

The United States has approved $2 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, including the delivery for the first time to the island of an advanced surface-to-air missile defense system
FILE - Taiwanese soldiers salute during National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Building in Taipei, Taiwan, on Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)

Credit: Credit: AP

Credit: Credit: AP

FILE - Taiwanese soldiers salute during National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Building in Taipei, Taiwan, on Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)
3 hours ago

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The United States has approved $2 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, including the first-time delivery to the self-ruled island of an advanced surface-to-air missile defense system, in a move sure to anger China.

Taiwan’s presidential office on Saturday thanked Washington for greenlighting the potential arms sales. Under the island's new president, Lai Ching-te, Taiwan has been stepping up defense measures as China increased its military threats against the territory it claims as its own.

Beijing last week held war games encircling Taiwan for the second time since Lai took office in May.

The U.S. is Taiwan’s strongest unofficial ally and its laws bound it to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

“Strengthening Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities is the foundation for maintaining regional stability,” Taiwan's presidential spokesperson Karen Kuo said.

The potential sales package includes three National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and related equipment valued at up to $1.16 billion, according to the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs.

It also includes radar systems worth an estimated $828 million.

The Chinese government did not immediately comment on the potential arms sales.

The NASAMS system has been battle-tested in Ukraine and will help to strengthen the Taiwanese army’s air defense capabilities, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said.

China’s war games last week were aimed at practicing the “sealing off of key ports and key areas” around Taiwan, according to Chinese officials. Taiwan counted a record one-day total of 153 aircraft, 14 navy vessels and 12 Chinese government ships.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

China holds live-fire drills opposite Taiwan, a week after large-scale exercise
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

US missile deployment to Philippines 'incredibly important' for combat readiness, US...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

Taiwan wants to join the IMF to get financial protection from China
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

Taiwan wants to join the IMF to get financial protection from China
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

Harris says US faces a 'health care crisis' over abortion. A rally with Michelle Obama is...14m ago
Pope Francis' Catholic church reform process ends without giving more equity to women24m ago
Middle East latest: Israeli airstrikes hit military sites in Iran27m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

KNOW YOUR STUFF
Here’s what you need to know about Georgia’s ballot questions
How the AJC covered the John Peek murders featured on ‘Dateline’ Oct. 25
Everything you need to know about Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech