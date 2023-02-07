X
Dark Mode Toggle

US approves $10B arms sale to Poland as Ukraine war rages on

National & World News
9 minutes ago
The Biden administration has approved a $10 billion arms sale to NATO ally Poland as Russia's war in Ukraine rages

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a $10 billion arms sale to NATO ally Poland as Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine rages.

The State Department notified Congress that the sale comprises mid-range, mobile HIMARS artillery rocket systems, associated ammunition and related equipment.

Poland and other eastern flank NATO allies become increasingly concerned about the possibility of a new Russian offensive in Ukraine along their borders as the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion approaches toward the end of the month.

The department said the sale would support U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by bolstering the defensive capabilities of a NATO ally. The department also said Poland is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.

“The proposed sale will improve Poland’s military goals of updating capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies,” it said.

“Poland intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces and expand its capability to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats,” the department said in a statement.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Former Cobb teacher to serve 3 years in prison for having sex with student5h ago

Henry Commissioner Clemmons request for 90-day leave rejected
6h ago

Credit: Atlanta City Council Office of Communications

Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Democrats agree with Senate GOP leaders: probe funding of Euro trip
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Democrats agree with Senate GOP leaders: probe funding of Euro trip
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bill proposes a ban on superior court clerks pocketing passport fees
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Wall Street rallies after swerving on Fed chair's comments
5m ago
Jurors hear about blue rain jacket in Alex Murdaugh trial
18m ago
Air Force leader's spouse opened fire during Andrews breach
19m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

AMC has begun charging more for better seats in movie theaters
5h ago
State of the Union: How to watch
8h ago
Mark Bradley: Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar remains a towering figure
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top