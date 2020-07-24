US appeals court says jury should decide ex-player's lawsuit

“Case law by 2014 had put beyond debate that a coach at a state university cannot retaliate against a student-athlete for speaking out by subjecting her to harassment and retaliation,” the Cincinnati-based federal panel's ruling stated.

The judges declined to reinstate complaints that were dismissed against the university and an interim coach.

“Obviously, we're pleased to see that the court agreed our client is entitled to a trial for First Amendment retaliation,” said Kesterson's attorney, Ashlie Case Sletvold of Cleveland.

However, she said they will consider appealing the ruling against the other charges.

The Ohio Attorney General's office didn't have an immediate comment on the case.

Judge Jane Stranch wrote a separate opinion agreeing with the First Amendment ruling but saying she thought the court should also have reinstated Title IX and equal protection violation claims.

___

Follow Dan Sewell at https://www.twitter.com/dansewell