X

US announces sanctions on Mexican migrant-trafficking gang

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 14 minutes ago
The United States Treasury has announced sanctions on a Mexico-based migrant-trafficking gang that supplied asylum seekers with false papers to game the process

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States Treasury on Friday announced sanctions on a Mexico-based migrant-trafficking gang that supplied asylum seekers with false papers to game the process.

Known as the Hernandez Salas organization, the gang is based in the border city of Mexicali, across the border from Calexico, California.

Since at least 2018, the gang organized travel by migrants from “countries posing national security concerns,” the Treasury statement said, though it did not specify what countries those were.

However, the department did say the gang smuggled migrants into the United States from Russia, Eritrea, Yemen and Iran, among others.

The Treasury said in a statement that the criminal scheme hurts those who really need asylum protection.

“The practice of human smuggling and the facilitation of fraudulent documentation undermines the U.S. asylum system,” the statement said, “damaging public confidence in the vetting process and jeopardizing access to protection for vulnerable persons fleeing conflict, famine, and persecution.”

The gang is allegedly run by a woman, Ofelia Hernández Salas, with links to the Sinaloa drug cartel. The sanctions also applied to four associates and two hotels used to house migrants. Hernández Salas is under arrest in Mexico and is awaiting extradition to face U.S. charges.

The department said the gang charged migrants between $10,000 and $70,000 for package deals of travel to Mexico, fake documents and smuggling fees to enter the United States.

The sanctions imposed by Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) freeze assets of the companies and people in the United States. They also prohibit U.S. citizens and businesses from any transactions with the targeted entities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Atlanta Beltline passes historic $153M budget to invest in housing and construction4h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Jogger wakes up in Buckhead after he says he was kidnapped. What happened?
3h ago

Credit: AP

UPDATE: Former North Carolina health official is picked to be new CDC director
1h ago

Credit: Christie Hemm Klok

Cobb students can’t order UberEats, DoorDash to school, per updated rules
2h ago

Credit: Christie Hemm Klok

Cobb students can’t order UberEats, DoorDash to school, per updated rules
2h ago

Credit: Handout

This 11-year-old Atlanta kid builds her doll company – and hopes – for Black girls
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Georgia and New Hampshire's places in limbo as Democrats hammer out 2024 primary order
5m ago
Zelenskyy urges African leaders to press Putin on release of political prisoners
7m ago
Exhibition by Chinese dissident artist opens in Warsaw despite pressure from China
9m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

THE NEW CLASS: First-time teachers apply lessons learned to next steps
Traveling to Florida a felony? Georgians could be impacted by new law
This 11-year-old Atlanta kid builds her doll company – and hopes – for Black girls
4h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top