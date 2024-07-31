Nation & World News

US and Spain top groups at the Olympics, Brazil's Marta sent off in last major tournament

Trinity Rodman and Korbin Albert both scored and the United States remained undefeated at the Olympics with a 2-1 victory over Australia to conclude the group stage
United States' Emily Sonnett, left, and Australia's Hayley Raso go for an header during a women's Group B soccer match between Australia and the United States, at the Marseille Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Marseille, France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

United States' Emily Sonnett, left, and Australia's Hayley Raso go for an header during a women's Group B soccer match between Australia and the United States, at the Marseille Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Marseille, France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
By ANNE M. PETERSON – Associated Press
Updated 44 minutes ago

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Trinity Rodman and Korbin Albert both scored and the United States remained undefeated at the Olympics with a 2-1 victory over Australia on Wednesday to conclude the group stage.

The Americans, who already qualified for the quarterfinals, will play Japan on Saturday at Parc des Princes in Paris. Australia had to wait until the day's matches were over to learn if it advanced.

The United States is the winningest team at the Olympics, with four gold medals in women’s soccer. They’re playing under new coach Emma Hayes.

The front trio of Rodman, Sophia Smith, and Mallory Swanson have scored seven of the team’s nine goals in France.

Crystal Dunn had a well-struck attempt from distance in the 38th minute but Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold pushed it up and over the next. Moments later, Arnold stopped Lindsey Horan’s header from close range.

Rodman broke through in the 43rd minute when she poked in the ball in a scramble in front of the net. Video review stretched on for several minutes and Australia coach Tony Gustavsson was given a yellow card in the confusion.

Albert, who was subbed into the game during the second half, added a goal in the 77th.

U.S. midfielder Sam Coffey got a second yellow card in the fourth minute, meaning she won't be available for Saturday's quarterfinal.

The Matildas peppered U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher in a scramble as time wound down and Alanna Kennedy helped Australia avoid the shutout with a goal a minute into stoppage time.

The Americans’ game against Australia was a rematch of the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Games. The United States won 4-3 on goals from Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe, who have both since retired.

Germany advanced in second place behind the U.S. by routing Zambia 4-1 in Saint-Etienne.

Lea Schueller scored two goals — the first in the 10th and the second just past the hour mark.

Klara Buehl had given Germany a 2-0 lead in the 47th — shooting low into the bottom corner from outside the box.

Barbra Banda struck her fourth goal of the tournament two minutes later to give Zambia hope of salvaging something, but Schueller’s second extended Germany’s lead again.

A brilliant volley by substitute Elisa Senss in the seventh minute of stoppage time completed the win.

Undefeated Spain

Athenea del Castillo and Alexia Putellas both scored and Spain defeated Brazil 2-0 in an Olympic group finale that was spoiled for the Brazilians when captain Marta was sent off with red card late in the first half.

Both Spain and Brazil awaited the results of the late matches to learn their opponents in the quarterfinals.

Marta, a six-time world player of the year playing in her sixth Olympics, was sent off the field in tears after a tackle on Spain’s Olga Carmona in first-half stoppage time.

The 38-year-old Brazilian has said that this will be her last major tournament with the national team. Marta has never won an Olympic or Women’s World Cup title with Brazil. The team came close twice, winning silver medals in both 2004 and 2008.

Spain, making its Olympic debut in France, was vying to be the first team to win a gold medal after winning a Women’s World Cup. Del Castillo scored in the 68th minute to put Spain in front and Putellas added a goal late in stoppage time.

La Roja finished atop the group and heads to Lyon for the quarterfinals. Japan finished second with a 3-1 victory over Nigeria in Nantes and will play the United States.

Maika Hamano, Mina Tanaka and Hikaru Kitagawa all scored for Japan in the first half. Jennifer Echegini scored for Nigeria in the 42nd minute.

Canada denied

Defending Olympic champion Canada lost its bid to overturn a FIFA-ordered points deduction (6 points) for drone spying on an opponent.

Canada, which won its first two matches but earned no points from those victories, went into a late match against Colombia in Nice in need of a win to stand a chance of advancing.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

United States' Trinity Rodman, second from left, scores her side's opening goal during a women's Group B soccer match between Australia and the United States, at the Marseille Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Marseille, France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Australia's Mary Fowler, left, reacts during a women's Group B soccer match between Australia and the United States, at the Marseille Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Marseille, France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

United States' Trinity Rodman, third form left, celebrates scoring her side's opening goal during a women's Group B soccer match between Australia and the United States, at the Marseille Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Marseille, France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's Salma Paralluelo stretches for a ball during a women's Group C soccer match between Brazil and Spain, at Bordeaux Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Bordeaux, France. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Brazil's Marta, center, reacts after receiving a red card from referee Espen Eskas during a women's Group C soccer match between Brazil and Spain, at Bordeaux Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Bordeaux, France. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Brazil's Marta leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during a women's Group C soccer match between Brazil and Spain, at Bordeaux Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Bordeaux, France. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Japan's Mina Tanaka celebrates after scoring a goal during the women's Group C match between Japan and Nigeria at La Beaujoire Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Nantes, France. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Japan's Mina Tanaka celebrates after scoring a goal during the women's Group C match between Japan and Nigeria at La Beaujoire Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Nantes, France. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Zambia's Prisca Chilufya is challenged from behind by Germany's Alexandra Popp during the women's Group B soccer match between Zambia and Germany, at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Germany's Klara Buehl celebrates after scoring her side's 2nd goal during the women's Group B soccer match between Zambia and Germany, at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Zambia's goalkeeper Ngambo Musole blocks a header by Germany's Lea Schueller, left, during the women's Group B soccer match between Zambia and Germany, at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Zambia's Prisca Chilufya is challenged from behind by Germany's Alexandra Popp during the women's Group B soccer match between Zambia and Germany, at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

France beats US 3-0 and Morocco gets a win against Argentina in a wild start to Olympic...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mallory Swanson, wife of ex-Brave, helps U.S. women cruise in Olympics opener
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

U.S. men lose in soccer as Olympics get started
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A’ja Wilson dominates as US women beat Japan 102-76 to open campaign for 8th straight...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Biden prods Congress to act to curb fentanyl from Mexico as Trump paints Harris as weak...5m ago
Katie Ledecky adds another gold to her collection; Léon Marchand wins in start to...7m ago
The Latest: 2024 candidates tune their campaigns with less than 100 days to go8m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Gianna Zaffino

Though sidelined, Spencer Strider is bringing rock ‘n’ roll heat to fans
Discrimination lawsuit against Atlanta VC firm Fearless Fund explained
As hot temperatures return, Atlanta hospitals expect more heat illnesses