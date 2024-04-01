Nation & World News

US and Israeli officials are to hold virtual talks on their dispute over a Rafah military operation

American and Israeli officials are planning talks to discuss the potential expansion of Israel’s war against Hamas to the southern Gaza city of Rafah
Palestinians inspect the ruins of a residential building for the Abu Muammar family after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, March 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Palestinians inspect the ruins of a residential building for the Abu Muammar family after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, March 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)
By ZEKE MILLER – Associated Press
41 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — American and Israeli officials are holding virtual talks Monday to discuss the potential expansion of Israel's war against Hamas to the southern Gaza city of Rafah, a move the U.S. opposes on humanitarian grounds.

A U.S. official confirmed the officials would meet by secure video conference on Monday, a week after planned in-person talks were nixed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when the U.S. didn't veto a U.N. resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter, said the U.S. anticipates that “expert teams” will follow up on the talks in person.

President Joe Biden and his administration have publicly and privately urged Israel for months to refrain from a large-scale incursion into Rafah — where more than 1.3 million civilians are estimated to have fled from other parts of Gaza — without a credible plan to relocate and safeguard noncombatants.

Netanyahu has insisted that Israel must be able to enter the city as it has the rest of the territory in order to root out Hamas' remaining brigades, as Israeli forces try to eradicate the group after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The potential operation in the city has exposed one of the deepest rifts between Israel and its closest ally, funder and arms supplier. The U.S. has already openly said Israel must do more to allow food and other goods through its blockade of Gaza to avert famine.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

New HIV case rate in metro Atlanta third highest in nation1h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Live Nation cutting back concerts at Lakewood in favor of Ameris

Credit: NYT

More women are drinking themselves sick; Biden administration is concerned

Credit: OA Development

In ‘humbling’ Atlanta office market, any lease signing is a victory

Credit: OA Development

In ‘humbling’ Atlanta office market, any lease signing is a victory

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: The new Braves Way - buy bats and buy young
46m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Invaders from underground are coming in cicada-geddon. It's the biggest bug emergence in...
6m ago
White House Easter egg roll drawing a huge crowd after storm-delayed start
6m ago
Alex Murdaugh faces a South Carolina judge for punishment for maybe the last time
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Photos: Views from the Easter Sunday service atop Stone Mountain
4 spots to watch the partial April 8 solar eclipse in Atlanta
Are you ready for spring break, metro Atlanta?
1h ago