US allows diplomats, embassy families to leave Nepal

The department also advised private Americans to reconsider any plans they may have to visit the Himalayan country and asked those already there who wish to leave to submit information to the embassy. That step suggests the embassy may organize charter flights out of the country in the absence of regularly scheduled commercial flights.

“On May 7, the Department of State authorized the voluntary departure of family members of U.S. government employees and non-emergency U.S. government employees from Nepal,” the department said. "Commercial flights departing Nepal are currently not regularly available. U.S. citizens who wish to depart Nepal should register their interest with the embassy."