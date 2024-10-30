Breaking: Water main break causes outages in Dunwoody; high school students relocated
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

US airstrikes target multiple sites in Syria, killing up to 35 Islamic State militants

U.S. Central Command says the U.S. military has struck a number of Islamic State group camps in central Syria, killing as many as 35 militants
This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. (AP Photo)

AP

AP

This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. (AP Photo) (AP)
42 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military has struck a number of Islamic State group camps in Syria this week, killing as many as 35 militants, U.S. Central Command said Wednesday.

The airstrikes in the desert of central Syria were done Monday evening and targeted multiple locations and senior leaders of the group. The attacks came on the heels of a number of joint operations with Iraqi forces that targeted IS militants in Iraq.

Pentagon officials have said that the Islamic State group remains a threat in the region, but it is no longer as powerful as it was 10 years ago when the militants swept across Iraq and Syria, taking control of large swaths of the two countries.

U.S. Central Command said the latest strikes in Syria will disrupt the group's ability to plan, organize and conduct attacks against civilians and U.S. and allied forces in the region. It said there were no indications of civilian casualties in the strikes.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Israel strikes Iran as payback for missile attack, risking escalation of Mideast wars
Placeholder Image

AP

Israeli strike on Gaza shelter kills 17 as Blinken says cease-fire talks will resume
Placeholder Image

AP

Middle East latest: Trump, Harris address Israeli airstrikes on Iran amid US presidential...
Placeholder Image

AP

US presses ahead with modest Mideast plans despite election uncertainty
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Saudi startup Riyadh Air orders 60 Airbus A321neo planes5m ago
We may not know the next president on Election Day. This Arizona swing county could be...6m ago
Starbucks discontinues olive oil drinks in a push to simplify its menu10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Special

Candidates in this new majority-Black district in Georgia say campaign ads are racist and...
Debut Michelin Guide Atlanta features 5 one-star restaurants
Georgia defense faces another challenge vs. mobile QB