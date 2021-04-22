US airline bailout helps Southwest post $116 million profit

Kelly also expressed gratitude for federal payroll aid — the airline industry has received $64 billion in cash and low-interest loans over the past 13 months to help cover labor costs.

Without Southwest's share of that aid and other temporary items, Southwest would have lost $1.72 per share. That result was still slightly better than Wall Street feared. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.82 per share.

Southwest posted revenue of $2.05 billion, slightly above the analysts' prediction of $2.03 billion.

Shares of Dallas-based Southwest rose 2% in trading before Thursday's opening bell. At Wednesday's closing price, the shares had more than doubled in the past 12 months and gained 33% since the beginning of 2021, beating the 11% increase in the S&P 500 index.

