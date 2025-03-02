US aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea, days after North Korea test-fired missiles

The deployment of the carrier is expected to infuriate North Korea, which views temporary deployments of such powerful U.S. military assets as major security threats. North Korea has responded to some of the past deployments of U.S. aircraft carriers, long-range bombers and nuclear-powered submarines with missile tests.

Since his Jan. 20 inauguration, President Donald Trump has said he will reach out to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un again to revive diplomacy. North Korea hasn't directly responded to Trump's overture but alleged U.S.-led hostilities against North Korea have intensified since Trump's inauguration.

North Korea said Friday it test-fired strategic cruise missiles earlier last week to inform its adversaries of its military’s counterattack capability and the readiness of its nuclear operations. After watching the launches, the North's fourth missile testing event this year, Kim ordered his military to be fully ready to use its nuclear weapons.

Experts say Kim won't likely accept Trump's overture anytime soon as he is now focusing on his support of Russia's war against Ukraine with provision of weapons and troops. They say Kim could consider resuming diplomacy with Trump when he thinks he cannot maintain his country's current booming cooperation with Russia

Kim and Trump met three times from 2018-19 during Trump's first term to discuss the future of North Korea's nuclear program. Their high-stakes diplomacy eventually collapsed due to wrangling over U.S.-led economic sanctions on North Korea.